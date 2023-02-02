Top 5 candidates to become the new Alabama OC

One of the most impressive things about Nick Saban’s tenure as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide is that he has continued to win despite the constant turnover of coordinators. In conclusion of the 2022 season, the Crimson Tide must replace both offensive and defensive coordinators after losing Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots and Pete Golding to Ole Miss.

Tuscaloosa has been fortunate enough to have had some of the most talented play callers in college football over the last few years such as Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian, Mike Locksley and others. It is a highly-coveted position in the college football world and Saban will do his due diligence in this search.

Here are the top five coordinators that would be the best fit for the position.

Jeff Lebby

Lebby has quickly ascended to become one of the most sought-after offensive coordinators in the country after two successful years with the Rebels and just spent the 2022 season with the Oklahoma Sooners. With the weapons in Crimson Tide Lebby could platform himself into a head coaching position down the road too.

Kliff Kingsbury

After getting fired by his alma mater and then by the Arizona Cardinals, Kingsbury will need the chance to rehab his image. What better place to do that than under Nick Saban with some of the best athletes in the country?

Joe Brady

Brady was the conductor behind Joe Burrow and the 2019 LSU Tigers teams that is widely regarded as one of the best offenses and teams to ever play the game. Brady has struggled to get traction in the NFL, but another year in the SEC might serve him well.

Freddie Kitchens

The former Cleveland Browns head coach was a quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide and would be an excellent fit with the offense if given a chance with his alma mater. He could use the experience of high-level play calling again it would get his foot in the door for some potential college head coaching jobs.

Greg Roman

Former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is another name that comes to mind. He is known as an offensive mind that appreciates the run game but could use some improvement in the passing game. It makes him a very interesting candidate after the Ravens just let him go.

