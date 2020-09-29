Top 5 candidates Angels could consider for new GM, including some with Dodgers ties

Angels owner Arte Moreno fired general manager Billy Eppler after five consecutive losing seasons. Now comes the hard part.

Moreno will spend at least part of October identifying and interviewing potential replacements. The candidate pool is expected to include executives who have proven ability in scouting and development. Another prerequisite for the job? Experience leading a team to victory.

The Angels are expected to consider a long list of candidates. Here are five possibilities in alphabetical order.

Josh Byrnes, 50



Most recent team: Dodgers (2014-present)





When Farhan Zaidi left the Dodgers in 2018, Byrnes seemed the obvious candidate to be promoted to general manager. But president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman indicated at the time that Byrnes was too valuable in his role as senior vice president of baseball operations to move him. The Dodgers ultimately decided to have Friedman take on general manager duties and Byrnes continues to oversee scouting and player development.

Byrnes was general manager of Arizona from October 2005 to July 2010 and of San Diego from October 2011 to June 2014. In eight seasons, Byrnes’ teams posted a winning record twice.

Byrnes never had at his disposal the riches of a large-market team. He was allotted eight-figure opening day payrolls each season he was in charge. The Angels, meanwhile, have spent more than $100 million on opening day payrolls every year since 2006. Moreno was on the hook for a franchise-high $184 million this season before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped more than half of the schedule.

Byrnes began his front office career with Cleveland in 1994. He became an assistant general manager with Colorado in 1999 before holding the same job in Boston from 2003 to 2005. The Red Sox won their first of four World Series titles in 15 years during Byrnes’ second season.

Dave Dombrowski, 64



Most recent team: Boston Red Sox (2015-19)





Boston Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski speaks during a news conference in Boston on July 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Dombrowski first made an impact as general manager of Montreal from 1988 to 1991. One of his early trades involved flipping eventual Hall of Famer Randy Johnson, a rookie, to Seattle for veteran Mark Langston as the Expos tried to push for the 1989 playoffs. Montreal missed the postseason and Langston signed that winter with the Angels.

Aggressive trades were a hallmark of Dombrowski teams. Soon after his 1997 Florida Marlins won the World Series, Dombrowski dismantled the roster at the behest of ownership.

During his 14-year tenure with Detroit, Dombrowski executed a number of successful moves as the team won four division titles and appeared in two World Series. Among them were trades for Miguel Cabrera, Max Scherzer, David Price and Ian Kinsler; free-agent signings of Ivan Rodriguez, Victor Martinez and Magglio Ordóñez; and contract extensions of Justin Verlander, Plácido Polanco and manager Jim Leyland.

Dombrowski was fired by the Tigers in August 2015 but it didn’t take long for him to land in Boston. He followed the same methods he employed in Detroit, leveraging the farm system to land major league talent that would lead the Red Sox to a title in 2018.

Dombrowski is currently a consultant and advisor to a group trying to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville. Tony La Russa, an Angels special advisor to Moreno, is also part of the group.

Dan Jennings, 60



Most recent team: Washington Nationals (2016-present)





Miami Marlins new general manager Dan Jennings speaks during a news conference where he was named manager of the team in Miami on May 18, 2015. (Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

