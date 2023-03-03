Top 5 Big Ten performers so far at the 2023 NFL Combine

Day one of the NFL Combine is in the books!

The NFL Combine truly is one of my favorite events of the year, and I think it perfectly encapsulates the irrationality we all have as sports fans. The Combine should not be this spectacle.

It’s something that non-sports fans will have a hard time understanding. Like, it’s just players working out and doing athletic tests. It’s just something that is ingrained in us as sports fans though to love. You know exactly what I mean too dear viewer!

I know there’s this growing movement online to diminish the NFL Combine, and while, yes, it should not throw away everything the players have done on the field, it does have its importance. A lot of athletic questions we have can have hard, statistical data to provide answers. That’s the best way to look at the scouting combine. It’s another way to provide statistical backing for film analysis.

If you’re like me though, you approach the combine in a completely different way. Instead of trying to overanalyze, you simply enjoy the spectacle that is unfolding. Every single year we see greater athletes enter the league and some absolutely silly results posted. It gives me a great joy seeing a defensive lineman run way faster than a man his size ever should. In a way, the NFL Combine is a great reminder of just how superhuman these athletes are and how hard it is to make it into the NFL.

Even on the first day, there were some absolutely superhuman performances on display, and here are the five best combine efforts from within the Big Ten.

Mike Morris, Defensive Tackle Michigan

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We start off the list with Michigan defensive tackle Mike Morris who had a pretty solid day all considering. Morris stood at a nice height at 6-foot-5 and while 275 might be a tad bit light for a defensive tackle, he showed some really good athleticism.

His 4.95 in the 40-yard dash with a 1.72 10-yard split is nothing to sneeze at, even if it does unfortunately get overshadowed by the insane athleticism on display by the other defensive linemen.

Story continues

How Morris Compares to an All-Pro Guard!

Credit: Relative Athletic Score.

Maybe Morris has been on the wrong side of the ball this entire time, though. When you switch his position to offensive guard on Relative Athletic Score, we get a good view at what Morris could be at the position.

Despite being a little lighter, Morris compares very well athletically to current Kansas City Chief Joe Thuney. When you look at their athletic numbers, it is actually quite scary just how similar they tested!

Keeanu Benton, Defensive Tackle Wisconsin

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton is a player that has many fans excited and he helped himself out with a solid combine. While Benton may not have stood out as much as some of the other competitors, he didn’t show a ton of weaknesses anywhere either. His 9’3″ broad jump mark and 7.34 3-cone time are very good. Seriously, his numbers across the board are all solid.

Is Keeanu Benton the Next Great Center?

Credit: Relative Athletic Score.

Continuing with the theme of projecting defensive tackles to the other side of the ball, Benton athletically compares to a lot of recent great centers. He posts similar RAS scores to Ryan Kelly, Elgton Jenkins, and Alex Mack.

Lukas Van Ness, EDGE Rusher Iowa

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Moving into some really elite combine performances, Lukas Van Ness’ athletic ability was highly touted for months ahead of the combine. The common theme was that he was going to destroy the combine and he sure did.

Despite a lackluster vertical jump, Van Ness ran an incredible 4.58 40-yard time. His agility numbers were insane as well, posting top-four numbers in both the 20-yard shuttle and 3-cone drill. He did this all at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds with some of the longest arms down at the event. There’s a reason the man is nicknamed “Hercules.”

Van Ness Destined for a Madden Cover?

Credit: Relative Athletic Score.

What if Lukas Van Ness decided that he wanted to stop trying to break into the opponent’s backfield? What if he decided that it really wasn’t a cool place to hang out at all and that he wanted to score touchdowns?

Well my friends, one of my favorite player comparisons I found with RAS is Lukas Van Ness to former Arkansas back Peyton Hillis. If you don’t know, Hillis was part of the legendary Arkansas “Wild Hog” offense alongside Darren McFadden and Felix Jones.

Hillis then had one of the most random superstar seasons back in 2010 with 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was also the cover star of Madden NFL 12, arguably the last good game in the series sadly.

Could Van Ness follow in Hillis’ foot steps and grace the cover of Madden in his new running back position?

Jack Campbell, Linebacker Iowa

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Would you believe that going into the combine that athleticism was a big question mark for Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell? The biggest box to check was the athleticism box for the Dick Butkus Award Winner. The Iowa linebacker decided to simply have one of the greatest combine performances ever!

People on Twitter started to sour a bit on Campbell because of his 40-time—4.65 is just fair to be honest—but then Campbell obliterated the other drills. Elite jumps alongside one of the best 3-cone drills that you’ll see this weekend put Campbell in elite testing territory.

Campbell the Quarterback?

Credit: Relative Athletic Score.

You know, I was going to make this entry about Campbell’s athletic comparison to former Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson. I was going to quip about him possibly being a bigger help to the Hawkeyes on their offense despite being the Butkus Award Winner.

Then, it hit me. Why not take it a step further? What about Jack Campbell at quarterback?

I have zero clue if Campbell can throw a football or not, but he comes as close to Cam Newton’s fantastic combine as we’re going to find. It is simply uncanny how similar the numbers are between these two, in a way that is flattering to both players.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Defensive Lineman Northwestern

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While Jack Campbell posted one of the greatest combine scores we’ve ever seen, and has the higher RAS score, I just had to finish off with Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore. The only reason that Adebawore’s score isn’t perfect is because he is slightly smaller at 6’1 1/2.

I could not believe when I saw that a 282-poujd man ran a 4.49 40-yard dash! I still cannot wrap my head around just how insanely athletic that is. He had some insane jumps as well, but seriously, a 4.49?! Travon Walker ran a 4.51 last year at 272. Adebawore outran and out-jumped him at a 10 pound disadvantage. That is how special of an athlete he is.

Adebawore the Next Great Cornerback?

Credit: Relative Athletic Score.

I just want to say that you can have a ton of fun swapping Adebawore’s positions on RAS. The man has close comparisons to Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce, and Von Miller. The one that just really makes me chuckle is at cornerback.

Despite again being 282 pounds, Adetomiwa Adebawore has a close RAS score to Nnamdi Asomugha. Now for those who don’t know Asomugha was the best cornerback in the league when he was at his best. While he fell off very quickly, Nnamdi was an insane shut-down cornerback. So naturally, the Northwestern defensive end tested better than him in nearly every single category.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Jacob on Twitter: @Jacobkeppen

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire