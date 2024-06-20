Top 5 | Bianconere matches in 2023/24

A second-place finish in Serie A and with qualification for the Women’s Champions League secured, there were plenty of positives to take from the Bianconere’s 2023/24 season, not to mention the Italian Super Cup won against Roma in Cremona back in January.

So, let’s reflect on the year that was by looking at the five standout matches played by our Bianconere.

Juventus 5-0 Inter - 19 November, 2023

On the ninth matchday of the Serie A season, Rita Guarino was a familiar face returning to take on the Bianconere with her Inter.

Juventus had been recently beaten at home by Roma, and following that up with a win on the road at Como there was a real desire to send a message as Inter visited Biella and to keep up with the Giallorosse in the title race.

Things started perfectly when Arianna Caruso opened the scoring with just two minutes played, and Julia Grosso doubled the lead with a fine strike shortly after.

Inter looked to threaten at the other end through an in-form Michela Cambiaghi, but Lindsey Thomas scored twice after the break to put the result beyond any doubt. Cristiana Girelli came off the bench to convert a late penalty and put the icing on the cake of a fine victory for our ladies.

Roma 1-2 Juventus - 7 January, 2024 - Italian Super Cup Final

Silverware was secured in the Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona against tough opposition in Roma. Juventus wanted a reason to hold their heads high again after a disappointing loss away at Sampdoria to close out 2023, and they started with the right mindset in Lombardia.

The Bianconere got themselves ahead in somewhat scrappy fashion. Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir bundled in with the help of Evelyne Viens on the end of a corner, but Roma came charging back. Saki Kumagai and Giada Greggi looked to get a grip of things in the middle, and it was the Japan international who levelled in style after being teed up by the diminutive Italian.

Sofia Cantore had a chance to restore our lead before the break, but wasn’t able to turn her effort on target.

About ten minutes after the restart, Lisa Boattin went in search of someone in the middle with a cross, but Roma half-cleared it. The ball fell to Maelle Garbino on the right, and she shifted infield onto her left foot and sent a sublime strike into the far-top corner of Camelia Ceasar’s goal.

Roma went in search of a second leveller and came closes through Manuela Giugliano late on, as the No.10 hit the crossbar, but Juventus were able to get over the line and lift the trophy under the pouring rain in Cremona.

Juventus 2-1 AC Milan - 13 January, 2024

With the memories of the Super Cup win still fresh in the minds, our ladies hosted an AC Milan side who had struggled for most of the season, and would continue to do so.

Barbara Bonansea struck first midway through the opening half as she pounced on a loose ball on the end of a corner, but Andrea Staskova returned to haunt her former club as she levelled for the Rossonere.

The game, like the Super Cup, was settled in serious style though. The industry of both Arianna Caruso and Sofia Cantore saw the latter gain possession out wide in the Milan box. Running back towards the edge of the area, Sofi sent an inch-perfect curling effort into the top corner, not hugely dissimilar to Garbino’s winner against Roma, delivering three important points for the Bianconere.

Sassuolo 0-1 Juventus - 21 January, 2024

Looking to move further beyond those bitter memories that 2023 ended with, Juventus were keen to continue their strong start to the new year. Away at Sassuolo, they came up against stubborn opponents and an excellent Solene Durand in the Neroverdi goal.

Sofia Cantore, Julia Grosso, Barbara Bonansea and Arianna Caruso all tried to beat the French ‘keeper, but nobody could manage. Durand stopped everything thrown at her.

At the other end, Daniela Sabatino almost stole the points for the hosts, but their hearts were broken in the 89th minute when the ball fell to Joe Echegini in the box and the Nigeria international swept home her first goal for the Bianconere, sparking scenes of sheer jubilation and an iconic celebration from Lisa Boattin.

Fiorentina 0-2 Juventus - 6 May, 2024

Juventus were keen to finish the season strongly, even if the fixture list presented a real challenge as games away at Fiorentina, at home to Roma, and away at Sassuolo came as the final three.

The Viola had enjoyed a lot of recent success against Juventus as well, most notably in the Italian Cup semi-final across two legs, so the trip to Tuscany was never expected to be an easy one.

But Sofia Cantore appeared again when she was needed to head in the opener on the end of a pinpoint cross from Lisa Boattin from the left.

Barbara Bonansea got the Bianconere’s second after Joe Echegini had come close herself, and Juventus took all three points back to Turin from Viola park, making it two Serie A wins from two there in 2023/24.