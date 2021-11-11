Top 5 Arkansas-LSU games since 2000

Arkansas and LSU have been playing in the ‘Battle for the Golden Boot’ since 1996, but the schools have a history that dates back to 1901, when LSU defeated the Razorbacks 15-0.

When Arkansas joined the SEC in 1992 in football, the schools started playing annually for the first time ever.

LSU holds a 19-10 lead in that time frame, and a 42-22-2 all-time advantage.

The schools have had some epic games in the last two decades, however, and we will rehash them here.

5. Arkansas 31, LSU 14, 2015

Nov 14, 2015; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Dominique Reed (87) carries the ball in front of LSU Tigers defensive back Donte Jackson (1) in the second half at Tiger Stadium. Arkansas Razorbacks defeated LSU 31-14. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

This was actually the last time Arkansas defeated LSU on the gridiron, and what a cathartic victory it was for Bret Bielema in his third season.

Arkansas jumped out to a 21-0 lead and Tigers fans started streaming for the exits midway through the third quarter when the Razorbacks went up by two scores.

Alex Collins’ 80-yard touchdown run was the highlight, along with Jared Cornelius’ 69-yarder on an end around to cap things off.

4. Arkansas 31, LSU 30, 2008

Nov 23, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; General view of The Boot trophy LSU Tigers won against Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Billed as ‘Miracle on Markham II,’ it didn’t quite have as much riding on it as its predecessor, which will be discussed later.

It was, however, Casey Dick’s finest moment as a Razorback, as his touchdown pass on fourth down to London Crawford in the corner of the end zone sent the War Memorial Stadium faithful home happy in frigid conditions.

The game signaled that the program was fixing to take off under Bobby Petrino’s guidance.

3. Arkansas 31, LSU 23, 2010

April 3, 2012; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorback head coach Bobby Petrino speaks at a press conference at Razorback Stadium following a motorcycle accident he sustained on April 1. Mandatory Credit: Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports

This victory clinched a 10-win season for the Razorbacks, who were ranked No. 12 at the time, and catapulted them into the top 10 and a meeting with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl, the team’s first BCS trip.

Ryan Mallett was spectacular in his final game in the state of Arkansas, throwing for 320 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 completions.

Cobi Hamilton etched his name into Arkansas lore with his receiving performance. His 85-yarder early in the second quarter and then his 80-yard touchdown to close out the first half are plays that will forever be remembered in program history.

2. Arkansas 21, LSU 20, 2002

Arkansas coach Houston Nutt gestures on the sidelines during the second quarter of the game with LSU in this Nov. 29, 2002, file photo taken in Little Rock, Ark. The Razorbacks were 9-3 after Matt Jones’ 31-yard pass to DeCori Birmingham produced a 21-20 victory over LSU in the final game of the regular season. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

Jones to Birmingham to Atlanta.

That was the headline in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the morning after the Razorbacks pulled off the improbable win over the Tigers, with Matt Jones hitting DeCori Birmingham in the back of the end zone with :17 remaining.

It only took Jones two passes to generate more offense through the air than he had the entire afternoon.

To date, it is the last time Arkansas has defeated a Nick Saban-coached team.

1. Arkansas 50, LSU 48, 3 OT, 2007

Nov. 23, 2007; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers safety (3) Chad Jones tackles Arkansas Razorbacks running back (5) Darren McFadden during first half action at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports Copyright Matt Stamey

Easily the best game these two teams have ever played against each other.

A college football classic. Darren McFadden. Jacob Hester. Felix Jones.

Houston Nutt’s final game as the Arkansas coach. The thought was the loss would all but erase LSU’s national title hopes, but enough things happened that weekend and the following one to still allow them a shot at the BCS championship.

Casey Dick’s block downfield on Chad Jones on a McFadden touchdown run in the third quarter is an all-timer as well.

