Top 5 Arkansas-Alabama games since Razorbacks joined SEC

Arkansas and Alabama have played many great games over the years, with many of them coming in the last two decades.

The Crimson Tide lead the all-time series decisively, 21-8.

Nick Saban has never lost to the Razorbacks since taking over as coach before the 2007 season.

In fact, you have to go back to 2003 to find the last Arkansas win in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Without further adieu, here are the top five Arkansas-Alabama games from recent memory.

5. Arkansas 17, Alabama 16, 1997

Sep 20, 1997; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Shaun Alexander (37) carries the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Kenoy Kennedy (29) attempts to make the tackle at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The last great win of the Danny Ford era saw Arkansas overcome a halftime deficit and get a narrow victory early in the year, a repeat of a game that will be featured later.

Clint Stoerner threw for 200 yards and a touchdown, with his favorite target being Anthony Eubanks.

4. Arkansas 34, Alabama 31, 2 OT, 2003

Sep 27, 1997; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cedric Cobbs (4) carries the ball as Alabama Crimson Tide defensive tackle Eric Kerley (99) tries to make the tackle at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas was 3-0 riding high after a big win over No. 5 Texas in Austin.

Alabama was struggling in year one of the Mike Shula era.

But the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 31-10 lead late in the third quarter after the teams were tied at 10 at halftime.

Cedric Cobbs had a warrior’s effort with 36 carries and 198 yards and a touchdown.

A furious Razorback comeback was finished off when Chris Balseiro hit a chip shot field goal in the second overtime, lifting the Razorbacks to No. 7 in the country.

3. Alabama 41, Arkansas 38, 2007

Sep 15, 2007; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Arkansas Razorback head coach Houston Nutt talks to his team during a timeout against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. The Tide defeats the Razorbacks 41-38. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

This is probably the closest that Arkansas has come to winning in Bryant-Denny since the game we just referenced.

It followed the same script from 2003, Razorbacks jump out first, Alabama takes big seemingly insurmountable lead and Arkansas comes out guns blazing in the fourth quarter.

Only this time the comeback came up just short, as Alabama’s John Parker Wilson found Matt Caddell in the end zone with seconds remaining.

2. Arkansas 20, Alabama 19, 1995

16 Sep 1995: Quarterback Barry Lunney of the Arkansas Razorbacks runs down the field during a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Arkansas won the game 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Stockman /Allsport

This was the first win for Arkansas on the field against Alabama.

Most Crimson Tide fans still probably say that J.J. Meadors trapped the low ball thrown by Barry Lunney, Jr. instead of catching it for the winning score.

Anthony Lucas had his coming out party this day as a true freshman. The win was especially gratifying for Danny Ford as he was an Alabama alum and former player.

1. Arkansas 24, Alabama 23, 2 OT, 2006

Arkansas quarterback Mitch Mustain, right, hands off to tailback Darren McFadden during the first quarter of the college football game with Alabama Saturday, Sept. 23, 2006, in Fayetteville, Ark. Arkansas defeated Alabama 24-23 in two overtimes. (AP Photo/Beth Hall)

This was the last time Arkansas defeated Alabama, and it was an epic contest.

Neither team was able to get the upper hand of each other through four quarters, and the game went to overtime.

Alabama could’ve won in both regulation and overtime if Leigh Tiffin would’ve made field goals, but he had a “nightmarish day” to quote the illustrious Verne Lundquist.

Mitch Mustain’s pass to high school teammate Ben Cleveland in double overtime and Jeremy Davis’ subsequent extra point (he had already missed one earlier) set off a wild celebration in Fayetteville.

