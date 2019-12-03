The Top-5 Akiem Hicks Quotes From His Return Today, Ranked

Akiem Hicks is back! Back at practice, at least. It counts! It's good news for the Bears, who could certainly use him on the field over the last three games.

But also, in much (much, much) less important terms, it's good news for me, and Bears' Insider J.J. Stankevitz, and anyone else who covers the team, because Akiem Hicks is a great quote. I know this, you know this, HE knows this, Tom Waddle knows this, etc. His media sessions are usually entertaining, sometimes tense (?), and always insightful. He spoke in the locker room for the first time since being put on IR, and it was almost like he never left.

5. On if he'll be 100% healthy for the Packers game, when he's elligble to return:

"Nobody in the NFL right now is at 100 percent. (zing!)

I look forward to going back out there and competing at a level I can be proud of. I'm gonna approach that this week and that week as I should."

Quick to the esoteric trigger with a contagious self-confidence? Akiem Hicks is back!

4. On how a very slow rehab process went:

Miserable. Miserable. I'm not gonna brag on myself, but I'm a guy that I'll grab whatever dumbbells in the weight room, right? To go into treatment and not be able to lift more than two, three, four, five pounds after getting back from London, it was a different feeling. It's very humbling. It makes you think what people go through that don't have an arm or are missing something. It puts things in perspective. Wow. Yes, it's good to be here now.

A humble brag followed by insightful perspective? Akiem Hicks is back!

3. On how his elbow feels now:

Really good. Really good. A lot better. It's a patience thing, I think that's one of the things that's taught me throughout this process - that's one of the things I've learned is that I've got to be more of a patient person. You're in there and you want to be with your guys. You want to play football. You want to play the game, do the thing that you love and you just have to sit back and let the body heal itself.

The body is an amazing thing, man. I've got new bones. I've got all kinds of stuff going on, so it's nice.

An honest expression of vulnerability followed by tongue-in-cheek medical observations? Akiem Hicks is back!

2. On why he stayed around the team facilities during his IR stint:

I think that's beneficial. I think being around the guys and supporting them, they're going to have to support me when I come back on the field. It's a great environment. It's a great environment to be in when you're going through something, because everybody picks you up. I'm thankful for the type of teammates I have.

Joking about being rusty while publicly shouting out his teammates for the work they've done? Akiem Hicks is back!

1. On if he dodged a bullet with an elbow injury instead one to his knee:

You know, your legs are a lot more valuable than your arms in football. But I will say that I wasn't happy that it was either. Thankful that I was able to walk off the field. Disappointed that my mom flew to London and wasn't able to watch her son play. But life happens.

Akiem Hicks is back!

