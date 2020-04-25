Top 40 undrafted FCS players

(Stats Perform) - There is always significant talent available even after NFL Draft, so the signings of undrafted free agents are fast and furious.

Some may become more relevant than Mr. Relevant - the final pick of the seven-round draft.

Here are 40 undrafted players from FCS college football who were likely in demand with NFL teams Saturday night (prospect order by Josh Buchanan/DraftScout.com):

1. Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State, TE/FB, 6-2, 240 - Versatile skill set suggests he can transition to an H-back role

2. James Robinson, Illinois State, RB, 5-9, 219 - FCS playoff standout who breaks tackles for extra yardage

3. Alex Taylor, South Carolina State, OT, 6-8½, 308 - Former college basketball player is athletic with exciting raw skills

4. Jonah Williams, Weber State, DE, 6-5, 269 - Well-proportioned force off the edge who was a four-year starter

5. Dante Olson, Montana, ILB, 6-2½, 237 - 2019 Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award recipient is a tackle machine

6. Josh Pearson, Jacksonville State, WR, 6-3, 205 - Caught an FCS-high 30 touchdowns over the last two seasons

7. Chris Rowland, Tennessee State, WR, 5-6, 185 - Reached 100 receiving yards in nine of 11 games as a senior

8. Kyle Murphy, Rhode Island, OG, 6-3, 316 - Stays light on his feet while finishing off plays

9. Ron'Dell Carter, James Madison, DE, 6-3, 265 - Overpowered linemen while racking up 27 tackles for loss on 2019 FCS runner-up squad

10. Aaron Parker, Rhode Island, WR, 6-1½, 209 - Excellent pass catcher even when covered closely

11. Cam Gill, Wagner, OLB, 6-2, 232 - The Northeast Conference's all-time sack leader (34)

12. Manny Patterson, Maine, CB, 5-9, 180 - Had only three career interceptions, but broke up 54 passes

13. Luther Kirk, Illinois State, SS, 6-1, 194 - Boasts good range in coverage; had five interceptions as a junior

14. Alex Pechin, Bucknell, P, 6-1, 213 - Two-time first-team All-American averaged 47.3 yards per punt as a senior

15. Eli Mencer, Albany, OLB, 6-1, 225 - Undersized, but moves well to the ball to be disruptive

16. Madre Harper, Southern Illinois, CB, 6-2, 196 - Lanky corner who wraps up ball carriers with a physical style

17. Christian Rozeboom, South Dakota State, ILB, 6-2, 228 - Prolific tackler SDSU-record 475) also has good range in pass coverage

18. Tom Flacco, Towson, QB, 6-0, 202 - Joe Flacco's gritty younger brother has an accurate arm, mobile style

19. Juwan Green, Albany, WR, 6-0, 181 - Separates well at the line of scrimmage to find openings in the secondary

20. Kevin Davidson, Princeton, P, 6-4, 224 - Accurate passer with strong ability to read defenses

21. Bryce Sterk, Montana State, DE, 6-4, 262 - Gets into backfields with agility and explosiveness

22. Manasseh Bailey, Morgan State, WR, 6-0, 195 - A former linebacker whose developing skill set continues to draw attention

23. Chris Williams, Wagner, DT, 6-2, 302 - Run-stuffer with good pursuit and twitchy movement

24. Earnest Edwards, Maine, WR, 5-10, 175 - Downfield burner who returned six kickoffs for touchdowns in his career

25. Kristian Wilkerson, Southeast Missouri, WR, 6-1, 200 - Productive pass catcher (33 career TD receptions) adjusts well to the ball

26. Dylan Stapleton, James Madison, TE, 6-5, 242 - Runs well to get out and block in space or inline

27. Pete Guerriero, Monmouth, RB, 5-9, 196 - Speedy early entry back led the FCS with 1,995 rushing yards in 2019

28. J.J. Koski, Cal Poly, WR, 6-1, 186 - Shifty runner who had 121 career receptions in a triple option offense

29. Jalen Morton, Prairie View A&M, QB, 6-3, 237 - Developmental prospect with NFL size

30. Nasir Player, ETSU, DE, 6-5, 261 - Gets into backfields with consistency

31. Dajour Nesbeth, Tennessee State, CB, 6-0, 190 - Needs to be more physical in coverage, but has the speed to handle deep targets

32. Gavin Heslop, Stony Brook, CB, 6-0, 197 - Ended his college career with 37 straight starts; fills the box score

33. Adam Rodriguez, Weber State, OLB, 6-2, 244 - Has an excellent beeline style into opposing backfields

34. Bill Murray, William & Mary, DT, 6-3½, 300 - Steady run-stuffer who also blocked 10 kicks in his career

35. Case Cookus, Northern Arizona, QB, 6-3, 205 - Has NFL size and a gunslinger mentality, but also a history of injuries

36. LaCale London, Western Illinois, DT, 6-4, 297 - Produced a highly productive senior season, but must add weight for next level

37. Aaron Patrick, Eastern Kentucky, OLB, 6-4, 245 - Edge rusher with good size and high productivity

38. Brandon Polk, James Madison, WR, 5-9, 175 - Speedy slot receiver with return ability as well

39. Zack Johnson, North Dakota State, OG, 6-6, 310 - Outstanding size for the interior and a starter on three straight FCS championship squads

40. Kentel Williams, Austin Peay, RB, 5-11, 190 - All-purpose back who finds the end zone