Top 40 recruit Shyanne Sellers commits to Maryland

Sunday afternoon was very exciting for the Terps women's basketball team.

Top 40 recruit Shyanne Sellers announced on Twitter that she has committed to The University of Maryland.

"First of all, I would like to thank my parents, Coach Carlos, Smac family, and all the coaches that have recruited me throughout the years, without them I would not be in the position I am in today. Lastly, would like to thank Coach Frese and the whole Maryland staff for giving me this amazing opportunity to continue playing the game that I love. I am excited to announce that I have decided to further my academic and athletic career to The University of Maryland, Go Terps!" Sellers wrote on Twitter.

Sellers is the first commitment in the 2021 recruiting class.

The 6'0 guard is ranked by ESPN as the No. 34 player in the 2021 class and No. 12 player from the state of Ohio.

This past season as a junior at Aurora High School in Aurora, Ohio Sellers averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, 2.3 steals and two blocks.

Her father Brad Sellers played at Ohio State and was selected as a first round draft pick by the Chicago Bulls. As a member of the Bulls he has the opportunity to play alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Her father took to Twitter to express how proud his is of his daughter.

Today, I want to say how proud of my daughter Shyanne Sellers and her verbal commitment to attend and play b-ball for the University of Maryland. We all are very thankful for the opportunity that she has been given! From rec league in Aurora, to SMAC Ballers, and now the Big 10! pic.twitter.com/5hLs2oHWUP — Brad Sellers (@SellersforMayor) April 5, 2020

Brad Sellers currently serves as the three-time mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

