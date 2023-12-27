Who are the Top 40 power players in North Jersey high school sports? | Cooper

Welcome to the 12th-annual North Jersey Power Players list.

Twelve years ago, I never thought I’d still be doing this list and I certainly never thought it would be as popular as it has become.

I received multiple suggestions for this list since before Thanksgiving. Some I listened to. Some I didn’t.

I call it the “Power Players” list, but the term and definition is loose. Is it about who had the most impact on the North Jersey athletics season in 2023? Yes. It is about people in positions of power? Yes. Is it legendary coaches, controversial figures, young risers? Yes, yes and yes.

These are the 40 people I see at the heart of North Jersey athletics at this moment. I readily admit there can be a bias based on time of year. The list is (always) heavy on football, and I’ve wondered if I did this list at the end of the high school sports season would it be different? Probably. But North Jersey is heavy on football, and wrestling and everything else, honestly. My list tries to reflect that.

We have a new No. 1. He’s from a small Bergen County school that plays in a small-school league, yet he had a major hand in one of the biggest decisions in New Jersey athletics this year and has always been a big figure behind the scenes. Being No. 1 may surprise him, but it won’t surprise the people who work with him.

Here’s the 2023 Power Players list in North Jersey:

40. Steve Silver

Immaculate Heart Academy girls basketball coach

IHA coach Steve Silver in the first half as Immaculate Heart Academy played Pope John in NJSIAA Non-Public A North girls basketball played in Paterson, NJ on March 1, 2023.

Last year’s ranking: NR

Silver has been in my “also nominated” category for years, but the Blue Eagles' win over St. John Vianney for the Non-Public A title sealed it this year. My favorite word to describe Silver is authentic. During games, he’s exactly what you want in a coach: encouraging and passionate. He’s quicker to praise then criticize, and it’s all authentic. No one enjoys wins more. No one learns from losses more.

39. Garett Teel

Baseball trainer

Last year’s ranking: NR

You know how the Campaniles are the first family of North Jersey football? The Teel’s are the first family of North Jersey baseball. At their facility, they have helped create a generation of baseball stars. It’s been on my list forever to spend some time there and see how it all works. Making this list is long overdue.

38. Bobby Grauso

Hackettstown AD and NJ Basketball Coaches Association executive director

Last year’s ranking: NR

The NJSIAA has adopted a different system of governance, getting input from coaches and administrators from all over instead of letting one director decide everything. The NJ football coaches association proved it by asking for change, showing how it could work, then getting the votes for it. The basketball coaches in this state can follow the same plan, and they're led by Grauso.

37. Cory Robinson

Fair Lawn athletic director

Last year’s ranking: NR

Robinson is Mr. Hockey in North Jersey, and the sport continues to thrive despite plenty of changes and co-ops. There are a lot of people on this list who are ‘shut up and listen when they talk' guys. Robinson is one of them.

36. Jimmy Cavallo

Paramus Catholic athletic director

Last year’s ranking: NR

Paramus Catholic thought outside the box in hiring a former beloved announcer as athletic director. But no one has shown that he has more connections and love for high school athletics than Cavallo. He hired Tim Thomas as boys basketball coach, a coup for the school. Now we wait and see if it pays off.

35. Greg Russo

Paramus Catholic football coach

Morristown, NJ September 30, 2023 — Paramus Catholic head coach Greg Russo in the first half as Delbarton defeated Paramus Catholic 45-0 in an SFC United White Division contest played at Delbarton on September 30, 2023.

Last year’s ranking: 17

Russo was ensnared in a long battle with the NJSIAA over alleged recruiting that ended in his favor. On the field, the Paladins still haven’t caught up with their North Jersey brothers, but Russo hasn’t wavered on his belief that it will happen.

34. Beth Powell

Demarest girls volleyball coach

Last year’s ranking: NR

She's the Grand Dame of North Jersey volleyball. Powell has a remarkable way of connecting with kids each year, somehow figuring out how to piece together champions. She just earned her 12th state title and owns nine county titles. She’s never been better.

33. Cesar Blacido

Ramsey boys soccer coach

Nov 11, 2023; Somerset, NJ, USA; Ramsey vs. Delran in the Group 2, boys soccer state final at Franklin High School. Ramsey head coach Cesar Blacido celebrates with #3 Max Nierenberg after defeating Delran.

Last year’s ranking: NR

Ramsey is the measuring stick in North Jersey soccer and Blacido is at the heart of it all. No one has won more games in the last four years in the Big North, and the Rams finally broke through with a Group 2 state title after losing in the final the last two years.

32. Chris Brown

Park Ridge athletic director

Last year’s ranking: 25

Brown has fought for and earned a seat at the table. At the state level, it was Brown who spoke out against the loosened transfer rule (to no avail) and it was Brown who led the charge on a statewide high school sports spectator policy.

31. Beth Del Vecchio

Cresskill athletic director

Last year’s ranking: NR

It was a year of change in Cresskill after a flood caused the Cougars to have to practice and play elsewhere, then the football team created a co-op with Emerson for the first time. Through it all, Del Vecchio, one of the few female ADs in the area, handled it all with grace and steady leadership. She’s an unsung hero in North Jersey.

30. Mike Oppido

Demarest athletic director

Last year’s ranking: 33

Since taking over at Demarest, Oppido has done plenty to raise the school’s athletic profile – no AD uses X (Twitter) more. Oppido is also a great voice in administrative meetings because he’s worked at multiple schools and sees how one domino falling can impact the others.

29. Dylan Harper

Don Bosco senior basketball player

Last year’s ranking: NR

OK, just about every year, I’ve put one current North Jersey athlete on this list. Harper is the “It” player in 2023. He just committed to Rutgers and he’s a must-watch at Don Bosco before he is out the door.

28. Augie Hoffmann

St. Joseph football coach

Last year’s ranking: NR

After weeks of chatter, St. Joe's finally brought back Hoffmann to lead its football program. It's true, the Green Knight are a state championship contender in 2024 if all the same talent returns. Is Hoffmann all in? Is he fully committed? Have things changed since he left? We will get those answers all in good time.

27. Dan Sabella

Don Bosco football coach

Last year’s ranking: 27

Speaking of hard jobs, Sabella may have the toughest in North Jersey. Don Bosco set the tone for football excellence in New Jersey for a decade, but hasn’t won a state title since 'Tommy Cutlets' was the QB. Sabella has been close, and it’s hard for Don Bosco fans to see Bergen Catholic so far ahead right now, but Sabella is still fighting.

26. Tara Madigan

Northern Highlands girls soccer coach

Last year’s ranking: 29

Madigan returned to Northern Highlands mellower in some ways, but just as committed to winning and expecting excellence as ever. Great coaches adapt, evolve, and gain perspective over time. Let’s hope she sticks around for 20 years.

25. Pat Jennings

Attorney

Last year’s ranking: NR

It’s weird having a lawyer on this list, but it’s the times I suppose. Jennings fought for Greg Russo and won, fighting back the NJSIAA suspension of the Paramus Catholic coach, and it wasn’t the first time he got the best of the NJSIAA. Practical, methodical and savvy, Jennings knows how to apply common sense to rules.

24. John Fraraccio

Memorial AD and Super Football Conference executive director

Last year’s ranking: NR

Being the SFC executive director is a tough job with 112 teams all fighting for an advantage. Fraraccio has embraced the role and has kept the SFC climbing.

Fort Lee native Jordan Sarnoff was featured on TruTV during the men's basketball game between FDU and Florida Atlantic.

23. Jordan Sarnoff

Special assistant to Fairleigh Dickinson University AD

Last year’s ranking: NR

Sarnoff was one of our ‘It’ kids a few years ago, destined for a career in sports administration or media relations, but did we ever think it would happen this fast? No. Sarnoff became a nationwide sensation during FDU’s win over top-seeded Purdue in the NCAA Tournament. I know when I saw his face on the TV screen the first time, I thought the world was about to find out about Jordan and love him. Well, we can say we knew him first.

22. John Jacob

New Jersey Football Coaches Association predisdent

Last year’s ranking: 14

Jacob falls on this list, not because he did anything wrong, but rather because the NJFCA has already accomplished so much that it’s hard to maintain. Next up is brokering more peace and regular-season games among football teams across the state. Traffic shouldn’t be an obstacle to good games. And if it takes New Jersey a little while to love the state football finals and come out in big numbers, so be it. It will happen.

21. Richard Suchanski & Joe Trentacosta

Lakeland & West Milford athletic directors

Last year’s ranking: NR

I paired these two together since they both lead schools at odds with their placement in the Big North Conference and have threatened to at least study finding a new home. We’ve had peace in North Jersey high school sports for a long time from a realignment standpoint. If Lakeland and West Milford leave the Big North, it could spark a domino effect across the state.

20. Jeff Jasper

Pascack Valley girls basketball coach

Last year’s ranking: 16

I wrote this last year and it still applies perfectly. Jasper could be No. 1 on this list, because is there anyone else with his institutional knowledge of the area? Is there anyone who won’t answer the phone if he calls? Somehow, he’s both classic and modern, old-school and hip, a throwback and a pioneer. He discovered the secret a long time ago is that a coach doesn’t have to know everything. They just have to trust what they do know and never stop trying to learn the rest.

19. Greg Bailey

NJSIAA football coordinator

Last year’s ranking: 21

New Jersey’s biggest high school football fan keeps his finger on the pulse of the sport by talking to everyone and anyone. He does all the little things behind the scenes to keep the sport running.

18. Mike Carcich

Wood-Ridge baseball coach and Bergen County Coaches Association president

Last year’s ranking: NR

It took 55 years for the Blue Devils to finally win a sectional title, and it was well deserved for this young baseball lifer. Carcich is also the president of the BCCA, helping to run and adapt the county tournaments.

17. Denis Nelson

River Dell athletic director

Last year’s ranking: 8

As long as he’s around, Nelson will probably always be on this list. He doesn’t get as much publicity as he has in the past – I don’t call him as much – but he’s still a key voice in North Jersey athletics.

16. Bill Vacca

Passaic County Coaches Association executive secretary

Last year’s ranking: 12

Spend a few minutes with Vacca and you are immediately impressed with his institutional knowledge and mind for high school athletics. Passaic County athletics wouldn’t be the same without him.

15. Rob Brady

Hasbrouck Heights track coach and township administrator

Last year’s ranking: NR

How does Brady fit all of these things into one day? He’s become synonymous with Hasbrouck Heights sports and also, almost as a side job, runs the town. It takes someone organized, efficient and capable. Brady is all that and more.

14. Tom Farinaro

St. Joseph wrestling coach

Michael Dellagatta speaks to his teammates as Saint Joseph's head coach Tom Farinaro holds the trophy after their win over Delbarton for the Non-Public A final during the wrestling team tournament at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

Last year’s ranking: NR

We have a bit of a vacuum at the top of the North Jersey wrestling hierarchy with Dave Bell now at North Hunterdon. Farinaro has turned the Green Knights into the premier program in the area, and maybe the state.

13. Stan Fryczynski

NJIC executive director

Last year’s ranking: 9

Fryczynski remains a steadfast leader of the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference, working constantly to expand offerings for the schools while maintaining the focus on the student-athlete. Secaucus just named its track complex for him, a fitting tribute for a man who still has plenty of miles to go.

12. Dr. Brian Mahoney

Bergen Catholic school president

Last year’s ranking: 26

Mahoney remains Bergen Catholic’s biggest cheerleader, supporter and believer in its mission. He knows athletics is a big part of the draw to the school, but he keeps it all in perspective. Isn’t that what you want from a school president?

11. Nicole Pacciani

Bergen County Women Coaches Association president

Last year’s ranking: 11

Over the last few years, Pacciani’s impact on athletics in North Jersey has only grown. She’s a good listener, consensus-builder and leader.

10. Sharon Hughes

Big North Conference president

Last year’s ranking: 13

How can I put this delicately? Hughes doesn’t take any guff from anyone. She’s got a big job that she’s never shied away from. She’s solid, smart and dedicated. Always has been.

9. Tom Mullahey

Clifton athletic director and NJSEA commissioner/

Last year’s ranking: 3

If there’s something cool or cutting edge going on in North Jersey athletics, it’s probably Mullahey who helped put it together. His connections with MetLife Stadium have helped open doors for the Super Football Conference and other student-athletes to have memorable experiences.

8. Paul Popadiuk

NJSIAA chief compliance officer

Last year’s ranking: 5

The King of the New Jersey transfer portal, Popadiuk helped usher in a new era of high school sports in New Jersey by helping to write, and rewrite, the rules governing transfers. So far, it’s been a relative success.

7. Benjie Wimberly

Assemblyman (D-Paterson) and New Jersey Minority Coaches Association president

Last year’s ranking: 10

Wimberly is destined to be No. 1 on this list one day. He still wants to be called 'Coach,' and that’s what he is at heart, a coach and a leader. It’s just that he’s called on to mentor so many others in different ways. His political connections help, of course. I told him he should turn Hinchliffe Stadium into a skating rink during the winter. He smiled. If anyone could do it, he could.

6. Nic Nese

Passaic Tech athletic director

Last year’s ranking: 15

North Jersey’s biggest school and athletic program needs a big leader, and they have it in Nese. Passaic Tech is bigger than a small college, but with a lot of help (Nese would be the first to say it), it’s run efficiently and successfully. Make sure you ask him about the light show.

5. Dan Vivino

Westwood athletic director and Big North/SFC scheduler

Last year’s ranking: 6

What a year for Vivino and Westwood. A 99-yard drive to set up overtime in the state final, with a first-year coach? Vivino had the guts to not make a big change in the football program and it all paid off. His work with the SFC continues to be envied. Somehow he juggles 15 different balls and makes them all land just where he wants.

4. Colleen Maguire

NJSIAA executive director

Last year’s ranking: 2

She’s still the Boss, the woman in charge of the state’s governing body for high school sports. For the most part, she’s said what she has done and done what she has said. She ushered in some changes to the high school sports landscape and promised to listen if there were reasonable complaints and adapt accordingly. It’s hard trying to accommodate more than 400 schools and provide what they need, and no one is ever going to be 100 percent happy, but Maguire has stayed true to her word.

Paul Sarlo with the NJ State Legislature speaks during the flag-raising ceremony in celebration of Italian American Heritage Month in Hackensack, NJ on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

3. Paul Sarlo

State Senator, Assemblyman (D-Wood-Ridge) and NJSIAA executive committee member

Last year’s ranking: 1

Somehow, I think Sarlo has gone to even more games and events then he did last year. Politically, he’s done the dirty work of trying to solve the state's officials shortage by providing incentives to sign up and learn the job. It’s not headline-grabbing, but it is impactful. It seems like politicians don’t do as much serving as they used to do, but Sarlo is willing to dig in and solve meaningful problems where he can.

2. Vito Campanile

Bergen Catholic football coach

Last year’s ranking: 3

Life is pretty good for Vito Campanile right now. He's guided the Crusaders to three straight No. 1 rankings in New Jersey in a football hotbed. Bergen Catholic has never won four in a row. Vito still talks about people before results. What matters most is that his team and his school believes in him.

1. David Frazier

Rutherford athletic director and NFHS Northeast rep

Rutherford Hight School Athletic Director, David Frazier, is shown in the school gymnasium, Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Last year’s ranking: 7

Not one for the spotlight, Frazier checks all the boxes in a North Jersey Power Player. He was the chair of the NJSIAA committee that first ruled on Greg Russo and Paramus Catholic, and after months of chaos, that committee’s ruling seemed appropriate. Frazier is a liaison to the National Federation of State High School Associations, which oversees the NJSIAA. When you talk to other people in North Jersey involved in athletics, they marvel at Frazier’s sense of humor, wisdom and work ethic.

Previous No. 1s

2022: Paul Sarlo

2021: Colleen Maguire

2020: Colleen Maguire

2019: Rich Hansen

2018: Dan Vivino

2017: Steve Timko

2016: Jim Harbaugh

2015: Denis Nelson

2014: Mike Zappichi

2013: Tony Karcich

2012: Greg Toal

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey high school sports: Top 40 power players