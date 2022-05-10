Top 4 Steelers bounce back candidates for 2022

Last season, several members of the Pittsburgh Steelers were poised for stardom and underperformed. Here are our four top bounceback candidates for the 2022 NFL season.

LB Devin Bush

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

After what seemed like a miraculous comeback from a torn ACL, Devin Bush’s 2021 season was more downs than ups and he underperformed compared to his rookie season. 2022 is make or break for Bush since the team didn’t pick up his fifth-year option.

G Kevin Dotson

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Last season was a mess for Kevin Dotson. After a huge rookie season, conditioning and injury seriously limited his impact. It even prompted the Steelers to add two interior offensive linemen in free agency. We want to see Dotson get back to his rookie form and win his starting left guard spot back.

WR Chase Claypool

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no dig to say that Chase Claypool has underperformed thus far in his career. Despite his elite size and speed, he has never played with the level of dominance he really should.

P Pressley Harvin

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Last season was such a struggle for Pressley Harvin. His rookie year was marred by loss and struggles. Hopefully he puts all that behind him and can dominate like he did in college.

1

1