Top 4 remain unbeaten, Oregon Stumbles: College Football Power Rankings after week 11

Entering the home stretch of the college football season, there’s little margin for error for the nation’s top teams.

The Oregon Ducks saw their playoff hopes dashed at the hands of border rival Washington in a 37-34 loss that was arguably the best game of the weekend. Bo Nix and Michael Penix went blow for blow, but an untimely illegal touching penalty killed Oregon’s attempt to get into field goal range with hopes of sending it to overtime.

Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan each won in blowout fashion with an average margin of victory of 33 points. TCU played a close defensive battle on the road with the Texas Longhorns and looked to be on their way to a 14-point win before Texas picked up a botched mesh-point handoff between Max Duggan and Kendre Miller and returned it for a touchdown. Still, the Horned Frogs showed a defensive element that they hadn’t leading into their matchup with Texas.

Tennessee continues to make a strong case for inclusion in the College Football playoff with their 66-24 win over Missouri. However, with four undefeated teams in front of them, they’re going to need some help. That could come when the Buckeyes and Wolverines go to battle in two weeks, but a close game between the Big Ten rivals could spell doom for the Volunteers.

LSU clinched a berth in the SEC title game and looks headed for a showdown with top-ranked Georgia. Could the Tigers throw everything into disarray and make a case for playoff inclusion even with their two losses?

USC had an impressive win over Colorado, but their strength of schedule took a hit with UCLA’s loss to Arizona.

We’re in for another fantastic finish to the season. Let’s take a look at this week’s power rankings.

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)

Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball againstMississippi State Bulldogs safety Collin Duncan (19) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 1

This Week: Beat Mississippi State 45-13

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0)

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) outruns the Indiana defense during their NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Brooke LaValley-The Columbus Dispatch

Last Week: 2

This Week: Beat Indiana 56-14

Michigan Wolverines (10-0)

Nov 12, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) stiff arms Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog (13) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 3

This Week: Beat Nebraska 34-3

TCU Horned Frogs (10-0)

Nov 12, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) attempts to avoid a sack during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 4

This Week: Beat Texas 17-10

Tennessee Volunteers (9-1)

Nov 12, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 5

This Week: Beat Missouri 66-24

LSU Tigers (8-2)

Nov 12, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward and defensive end Lane Blue (42) carry The Boot trophy after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU won 13-10. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 7

This Week: Beat Arkansas 13-10

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2)

Nov 12, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Byron Young (47) celebrates with teammates after sacking Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (not pictured) for a loss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Alabama won 30-24. Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 8

This Week: Beat Ole Miss 30-24

Clemson Tigers (9-1)

Nov 12, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter (0) sacks Louisville quarterback Brock Dormann (19) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 9

This Week: Beat Louisville 31-16

USC Trojans (9-1)

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 10

This Week: Beat Cal 41-35

Oregon Ducks (8-2)

Nov 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving (0) breaks away from Washington Huskies cornerback Mishael Powell (23) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 6

This Week: Lost to Washington 37-34

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2)

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Maryland 30-0. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 12

This Week: Beat Maryland 30-0

Utah Utes (8-2)

Nov 12, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) runs the ball against Stanford Cardinal safety Scotty Edwards (37) in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 13

This Week: Beat Stanford 42-7

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-1)

Nov 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the ball out of bounds pressured by Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (5) during the second half at Truist Field. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 15

This Week: Beat Wake Forest 36-34

Ole Miss Rebels (8-2)

Nov 12, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin during a timeout during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 14

This Week: Lost to Alabama 30-24

Kansas State Wildcats (7-3)

Nov 12, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats tight end Ben Sinnott (34) makes a touchdown catch against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 19

This Week: Beat Baylor 31-3

UCLA Bruins (8-2)

Nov 12, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio (72) looks on from the field after a 31-28 loss to the Arizona Wildcats at the Rose Bowl. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 11

This Week: Lost to Arizona 34-28

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-2)

Nov 12, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy (0) catches a p[ass in front of Navy Midshipmen cornerback Mbiti Williams Jr. (7) durn the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 20

This Week: Beat Navy 35-32

Washington Huskies (8-2)

Nov 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 25

This Week: Beat Oregon 37-34

Florida State Seminoles (7-3)

Nov 12, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) moves in the pocket to avoid Syracuse Orange linebacker Mikel Jones (3) in the third quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: NR

This Week: Beat Syracuse 38-3

UCF Knights

Nov 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) passes the ball against the Tulane Green Wave during the fourth quarter at Yulman Stadium. Rebecca Warren-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: NR

This Week: Beat Tulane 38-31

Texas Longhorns (6-4)

Nov 12, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs defensive lineman Dylan Horton (98) sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 16

This Week: Lost to TCU 17-10

NC State Wolfpack (7-3)

Nov 12, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. (2) catches the game-winning touchdown in front of North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive back Derek Pitts Jr. (24) during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Eagles won 21-20. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 17

This Week: Lost to Boston College 21-20

Tulane Green Wave (8-2)

Nov 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; UCF Knights cornerback Davonte Brown (7) tackles Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Duece Watts (2) during the fourth quarter at Yulman Stadium. Rebecca Warren-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 18

This Week: Lost to UCF 38-31

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3)

Nov 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Zach Evans (26) celebrates a touchdown run against the Northwestern Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: NR

This Week: Beat Northwestern 31-3

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2)

Nov 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman James Tunstall (72) celebrates after their victory over the East Carolina Pirates at Nippert Stadium. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: NR

This Week: East Carolina 27-25

