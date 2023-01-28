Top 4 free agent offensive tackles for the Steelers to consider

If there is one need most would agree on that is the top for the Pittsburgh Steelers, it is probably offensive tackle. The Steelers did a great job filling holes at center and guard in free agency last season and this time around it is offensive tackle that could stand an upgrade. Here are the top four pending free-agent tackles for the Steelers to consider.

1-Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2-Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco 49ers

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

3-Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

4-Jawaan Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire