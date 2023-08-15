Here are the top 34 football players to watch in Manitowoc/Sheboygan areas

High school football teams across Manitowoc and Sheboygan will be starting new seasons this week, starting on Aug. 18 for area teams.

With that in mind, here are the top 34 players to watch across Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties in alphabetical order.

Owen Abler, sr., New Holstein

Abler was third in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference with 110 total tackles, earning first time honors at inside linebacker. He also had eight tackles for loss. “I expect Owen to be one of the top LB's in the EWC,” said New Holstein coach Matt Rupp. “He will also be moving to TE on offense, and has looked great so far.”

Braden Aprill, sr., Kiel

Aprill did a little bit of everything for the Raiders as junior, intercepting three passes including one for a touchdown while making 48 total tackles and three tackles for loss. He was named second team EWC at defensive back. “(Aprill) will be a weapon on offense as a WR. His hands, ball-tracking, and sudden routes make him a top WR in the area,” said Kiel coach David Esswein. “On defense, he's a ball-hawking safety who makes plays when the ball is in the air. Added 15 lbs. of muscle in the offseason.”

Isaac Averill, sr., Random Lake

Averill hauled in 37 passes for 426 yards, an average of 11.5 per catch, with three touchdowns en route to being named a second team Big East wide receiver for the Rams.

Ryan Ballantine, sr., Sheboygan Falls

Ballantine made second team East Central Conference along the offensive line as a junior.

Kenton Beasley, sr., Manitowoc Lincoln

Beasley averaged almost 42 yards per punt return last year, taking three of his four returns to the end zone whiling also averaging almost 23 yards on 12 kickoff returns with another score. He was named a unanimous first team Fox River Classic Conference-South returner.

Gavin Davies, sr., Cedar Grove-Belgium

Davies as a first team Big East defensive back as a junior after tallying 62 total tackles and grabbing four interceptions for the Rockets.

Cam Dvorachek, sr., Reedsville

Dvorachek was a first team Big East selection at both defensive end and tight end/fullback while also being named second team as a punter. He made 61 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and six sacks on defense and on offense caught 29 passes for just under 500 yards and a 17 yards per catch average to go along with seven scores. “Cam will continue to be a key part of our team on both sides of the ball,” said Reedsville coach Sam Shafer.

Trent Grunewald, jr., Howards Grove

Grunewald was 14th in the state with 2,378 yards and tied for ninth in touchdowns with 28 as he was a first team Big East pick at quarterback.

Bryce Gullixon, jr., Kiel

Gullixon ran the ball 143 times for 836 yards while averaging just under six yards per carry as a sophomore to earn second team EWC honors at running back. Gullixon, who was the only of the EWC’s top five rushers to not score at least 12 touchdowns, will likely improve upon his three scores last season. “Bryce is our leading rusher from a season ago and will run behind an outstanding offensive line,” Esswein said. “He'll see a lot of action at linebacker as well. Bryce worked hard in the offseason in our strength and speed program to become faster, more explosive, and athletic.”

Bret Hamm, sr., Ozaukee

Hamm was named second team Big East at outside linebacker as a junior after tallying 75 total tackles and 10 tackles for loss. “Bret should have another great year on the defensive side of the ball, and we expect a big season running the football at RB,” said Ozaukee coach Cole Large.

Ben Karle, sr., Sheboygan North

Karle was named a first team FRCC-South offensive lineman as a junior.

Justin Klinkner, sr., Two Rivers

The reigning EWC Offensive Player of the Year and unanimous first team quarterback was fifth in the state with 2,647 yards and third with 34 touchdowns last season. He also added almost 400 more yards and six scores with his legs meaning teams can’t simply take the passing game away.

Ethan Kohlmann, sr., Plymouth

Kohlmann earned first team ECC honors as an offensive lineman his junior season. Plymouth coach Dan Knaus expects Kohlmann to be the anchor along both lines.

Ryan Koll, sr., Plymouth

Koll was a unanimous first team ECC pick at both fullback/tight end and defensive end. He averaged just over four yards per carry with five rushing touchdowns on offense while amassing 70 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks on defense. “Physical player that isn't afraid of contact,” Knaus said. “Will be a lead block that can catch out of backfield, plus excited to move him around on defense.”

Sawyer Kowalkowski, sr., Ozaukee

Kowalkowski was first team Big East at both defensive back and wide receiver. He intercepted four passes, one returned for a score, and tallying 40 tackles with two fumble recoveries on defense. The then-junior was second in the conference in both receiving yards (969) and touchdowns (nine). “Sawyer is a big play wideout that has elite speed. He should be a focus of defenses, but we still have big expectations for him,” Large said.

Logan Maertz, jr., Reedsville

Maertz earned the nod as a second team Big East defensive back following his sophomore season after picking off three passes and making 34 total tackles. “Maertz will continue to be a role playing corner with his natural vision and play making abilities, he will have a successful year around our defense,” Shafer said.

Grant Manz, sr., Kiel

Of the 15 passes Manz caught as a junior, six were in the end zone as he was named second team EWC at tight end. “Looking for him to be a threat in the pass game, and a force at defensive end,” Esswein said.

Chase Matthias, sr., Two Rivers

The reigning Lakeshore Elite Player of the Year was an absolute force on both sides of the ball, being named unanimous first team EWC running back and inside linebacker. He tallied over 1,500 yards with 31 touchdowns on the ground while accumulating 117 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles on defense.

Max Matthias, so., Two Rivers

The younger Matthias made an instant impact at nose tackle, leading the EWC in both total tackles (137) and tackles for loss (37) while being named second team all-conference along the defensive line.

Connor Mentink, jr., Oostburg

Mentink was named a second team Big East at outside linebacker as he has 51 total tackles as a sophomore for the Flying Dutchmen.

Skyler Mills, sr., Ozaukee

Mills earned second team Big East honors as an offensive lineman. “Skyler will be leading our line in the run game, and should have an outstanding defensive fall,” Large said.

Billy Navis, jr., Cedar Grove-Belgium

Navis recorded 86 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks as he was named a first team Big East outside linebacker as a sophomore.

Owen Plate, sr., Plymouth

Plate, a five-star recruit, is among the best kickers in the country and was a unanimous first team ECC pick in addition to first team all-state small school by the WFCA. He connected on 7-of-9 field goals and converted all 44 of his extra point attempts last season. Knaus praised Plate’s amazing leg.

Christian Pyles, jr., Two Rivers

Pyles ended his sophomore season as a second team EWC offensive lineman. Two Rivers coach Kevin Shillcox says Pyles will move to tight end this season and thinks he can make a big impact at the position.

Tyler Rittenhouse, sr., Howards Grove

Rittenhouse was third in the Big East with 986 yards rushing, with 10 touchdowns, and was named a first team Big East running back.

Nikko Saengphatphat, sr., Manitowoc Lincoln

Saengphatphat was named a unanimous first team FRCC-South defensive back after tallying 38 total tackles, a pair of tackles for loss and an interception for the Ships.

Jordan Schmitt, sr., Plymouth

Schmitt completed just over 67% of his passes for the Panthers, tallying just shy of 1,400 yards with 15 touchdowns to five interceptions as a junior en route to being named first team ECC. Knaus says Schmitt has a good arm combined with mobility.

Brady Schneider, sr., Sheboygan Falls

Schneider was named a second team ECC pick at defensive back after racking up 50 total tackles with a tackle for loss and forced fumble as a junior.

Tyler Schoneman, sr., Random Lake

Schoneman rumbled for 889 yards and seven touchdowns en route to being named a second team Big East running back for the Rams last season.

Jack Schwarz, sr., New Holstein

Schwarz earned second team all-EWC honors as a defensive lineman, recording 35 total tackles. Rupp expects Schwarz to be among the best two-way lineman in the conference.

Adler Strenn, sr., Reedsville

Strenn was named a second team Big East offensive lineman last season. Shafer is going to be a leader at middle linebacker says Shafer while transitioning to running back on offense.

Marco Troka, sr., Plymouth

A second team ECC inside linebacker, Troka made 55 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and had three sacks for the Panthers as a junior. “Fast athlete that will be looked at on both sides of the ball to help us be a contender for the conference title,” Knaus said.

Evan Vogt, sr., Manitowoc Lincoln

Vogt racked up 50 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble and recovery while being named second team FRCC-South at inside linebacker.

Maddox Xiong, sr., Sheboygan South

Xiong led the FRCC-South with six interceptions and was named second team all-conference as a defensive back.

