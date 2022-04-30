Top 32 players still available heading into Day 3 of the NFL Draft

Day 3 of the NFL Draft is here and this is where the Raiders have historically shined. Over the last few years, they’ve been able to grab instant starters such as Nate Hobbs, Hunter Renfrow and of course, Maxx Crosby.

So with the Raiders having several picks here on Day 3, who are the top players available going into Saturday? After taking a look at the consensus board made up of the 10 best draftniks, here are the 20 best players still on the board:

1. Perrion Winfrey

2. Sam Howell

3. Joshua Williams

4. Darian Kinnard

5. Daniel Faalele

6. Jamaree Salyer

7. Tariq Woolen

8. Isaiah Spiller

9. Khalil Shakir

10. Coby Bryant

11. Calvin Austin

12. Kingsley Enagbare

13. Dameon Pierce

14. Marquese Bell

15. Cade Otton

16. Marquis Hayes

17. Dominique Robinson

18. Zamir White

19. Charlie Kolar

20. Darrian Beavers

With the Raiders addressing their offensive line at pick No. 90, look for them to devote most of their picks to the defensive side of the ball. Defensive back is a need area for them and Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant were both pre-draft visitors. Keep an eye on cornerback here in Round 4 for the Raiders.