The Top 30 Fond du Lac Area High School Football Players to Watch in 2023

FOND DU LAC - Before this season began, the head coach of every Fond du Lac area high school football team was asked to nominate players for a "Watch List" in 2023.

The athletes chosen were considered and ranked based on their performances and accomplishments from previous seasons, along with the likelihood of having a breakout year, this season.

The Top 30 Fond du Lac area football players to watch in 2023 are:

More: The Top 15 Oshkosh Area High School Football Players to Watch in 2023

More: Fond du Lac football shows potential in opener vs Sussex Hamilton: game recap and feature

More: Three top running backs, a quarterback and a versatile athlete: Vote for the Fond du Lac/Oshkosh high school athlete of the week

More: Week 1 Fond du Lac area high school football scoreboard and recap

Contact Lance LeQue at LLeQue@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @LanceLeQue .

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Top 30 Fond du Lac Area High School Football Players to Watch in 2023