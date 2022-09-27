Top 3 takeaways from the Giants' Week 3 loss to Cowboys
Brandon London wraps up the top three takeaways from the Giants' Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hyped a nonexistent quarterback controversy after Cooper Rush won filling in for the injured Dak Prescott last week. “He’s doing a great job and I know that he doesn’t have anybody that’s supporting him more than Dak,” Jones said on his radio show Tuesday morning after a 23-16 “Monday Night Football” victory at the New York Giants.
The New York Giants fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, in Week 3 and here's some of what we learned from that loss.
Three games into a comeback from an Achilles tear, Shepard suffered a non-contact injury on the final Giants snap on Monday.
