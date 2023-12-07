Top 3 statistical performers from Warriors comeback win vs. Portland

The Golden State Warriors bounced back from a recent loss to the LA Clippers with a comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday (Dec. 6.) Jonathan Kuminga was the sparkplug off the bench that gave the Warriors the boost they needed to turn the game around down the stretch, despite being out of the rotation entering the game.

The Warriors now hold a 10-11 record and sit 11th in the NBA, one spot outside of the play-in tournament. Fortunately for Steve Kerr‘s team, there is still three-quarters of the season left to play, which leaves plenty of time for the franchise to surge back up the standings.

Still, before we begin to cast our eyes toward the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday (Dec. 9.) it would be wise to take one final look at how the team performed against a young and hungry Trail Blazers team. Here are the Warriors’ top three statistical performers from Wednesday night.

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Statline: 31 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 8-of-18 FG, and 5-of-13 3PT.

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Statline: 10 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 blocks, 3-of-7 FG, 0-of-2 3PT.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Statline: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4-of-7 FG, 2-of-3 3PT

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1434 tag=1365]

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire