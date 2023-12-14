Top 3 statistical performers from Warriors 13th loss of the season

The Golden State Warriors fell to their 13th loss of the season at the hands of the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday (Dec. 12.) Draymond Green was ejected from the contest, and Steve Kerr made some big decisions in regards to his lineup. Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, and Klay Thompson all rode the bench down the stretch.

Golden State will be back in action on Thursday, where they will look to get back into the win column when they face the LA Clippers. The Warriors will be without Green, who has been suspended indefinitely following his incident with Jusuf Nurkic.

Nevertheless, Golden State needs to get their season back on track. With each passing week, their hopes of climbing the Western Conference standings get a little bit slimmer. Still, before we begin to focus on the games to come, let’s take a look at who played well in the Warriors loss to the Suns. Here are Golden State’s top three statistical performers from Tuesday.

Statline: 24 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 8-of-24 FG, 4-of-15 3PT

Statline: 15 points, 11 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 5-of-8 FG, 3-of-4 3PT

Statline: 20 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 9-of-14 FG, 2-of-4 3PT

