Top 3 statistical performers from Warriors’ loss vs. Kings

After a win against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday (Jan. 24,) the Golden State Warriors fell to defeat against the Sacramento Kings. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Golden State suffered a last-second defeat courtesy of a late-game turnover from Steph Curry.

The Kings are quickly emerging as a genuine rival for Golden State. The games between the two teams are always played at a rapid pace and often go down to the wire. Unfortunately for the Warriors, they have lost their last two meetings with Sacramento and will need to find a way to beat a steadily improving team as the season progresses.

However, figuring out how to beat the Kings is a problem for another day. The Warriors have another game on the horizon. They will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday (Jan. 27.)

However, before we begin focusing on the potential problems LeBron James and Anthony Davis can cause, let’s take a look at which players had a solid statistical performance against the Kings.

Steph Curry

Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Statline: 33 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 13-of-26 FG, 6-of-14 3PT.

Jonathan Kuminga

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Statline: 31 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 12-of-19 FG, 2-of-4 3PT.

Draymond Green

Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Statline: 5 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block, 0-of-3 FG, 0-of-1 3PT.

