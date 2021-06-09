Top 3 rookie RBs entering 2021 Game Theory
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund's top 3 rookie running backs entering 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Jason Kidd will not take over for Terry Stotts with the Trail Blazers.
Roger Federer's decision to withdraw from the French Open, having fought his way into the fourth round the previous evening, received a mixed reaction on Sunday. The 39-year-old Swiss came thorough a fierce battle with Germany's Dominik Koepfer in a match lasting over three and a half hours and finishing at nearly 1am. It set up a last-16 clash with Italian Matteo Berrettini but having hinted after his win that he would have to think seriously about his next move, Federer, who has played only six matches in 17 months and underwent knee surgery last year, pulled out as a precaution ahead of Wimbledon.
The second-seeded Phoenix Suns and third-seeded Denver Nuggets meet in the Western Conference semifinals. The Suns and Nuggets respectively beat the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers in the opening round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The two franchises last met in the playoffs in 1989.
Harden exited less than a minute into Game 1.
U.S. Soccer said fans who engage in racist and homophobic messages are "not welcome. EVER."
The $31 million fine is negligible for teams that make hundreds of millions every year.
The Celtics' summer of change may involve Kemba Walker, who reportedly is expected to be traded this offseason.
Here comes Game 7.
The 15-time major champion was approached to join the broadcast.
With MLB starting to crack down on "sticky stuff" on the mound, one of the game's superstars, and the manager of the first place Mets are of course going to asked about it.
The 49ers also canceled their minicamp on Wednesday.
Pat Riley may be willing to welcome LeBron James back to the Heat, but the NBA doesn't want him talking about it into a microphone.
Olympic champion Laurie Hernandez and world champion Morgan Hurd will not compete at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials in two weeks.
A rough first day of minicamp from second-year quarterback Jordan Love was followed up by one of his best practices since being drafted by the Green Bay Packers last year.
Marcus Morris Sr. (LA Clippers) with a block vs the Utah Jazz, 06/08/2021
Bears media members in attendance at OTAs have shared quick videos from Wednesday's practice, including highlights from Justin Fields.
Former Dolphins coordinator shares clue regarding departure from Miami
The NBA announced the 2020-21 MVP honor Tuesday complete with a full list of votes.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan cancelled two OTAs and mandatory minicamp for a number of reasons.
Neither Floyd Mayweather nor Logan Paul was knocked out in their exhibition boxing match. That hasn't stopped some fans from raising questions.