The top 3 picks from 2023 will all face off in Week 8

It doesn’t happen very often, but the top three selections in the NFL draft will all be on the field together in the same game.

Thanks to the Houston Texans making a trade to acquire the No. 3 pick from the Arizona Cardinals, the first three draft picks in the 2023 NFL draft will be featured in the Week 8 matchup between the Texans and the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina, of course, traded up to the No. 1 overall pick to select Alabama QB Bryce Young. The Texans used the No. 2 pick on Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and parlayed the third pick into Alabama EDGE Will Anderson.

There is a good chance that Young and Stroud will be the starting quarterbacks for the Week 8 game in Charlotte, with Anderson chasing around his old Crimson Tide teammate too.

