Top 3 performers from Warriors rematch against Minnesota Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors entered their Tuesday contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves looking for revenge. Anthony Edwards’ team had defeated Golden State just two days earlier. However, Tuesday’s game had the added edge of being part of the in-season tournament.

However, the game started negatively when an altercation broke out on the court. Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jaden McDaniels were ejected for their roles in the fray. As such, Golden State’s bench unit was forced to step up to help the team halt their losing streak.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, the absence of Steph Curry, Thompson and Green was too much of a task for them to overcome. Golden State lost the game, 104-101. Yet, before we start looking ahead to the Warriors game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Nov. 16, it’s a good idea to look at which Warriors players made an impact in their most recent loss.

Here are Golden State’s top three statistical performers from their loss to the Timberwolves.

Stat line: 23 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 9-of-18 FG, 3-of-8 3PT.

Stat line: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 6-of-15 FG, 3-of-11 3PT.

Stat line: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 1 block, 6-of-14 FG, 2-of-3 3PT.

