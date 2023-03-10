Top 3 fits for Miles Sanders if he leaves the Eagles

As we get closer into the NFL offseason, there are a few former Penn State players that are set to become free agents this spring.

One notable name is Eagles running back Miles Sanders.

The Eagles are going to have some tough decisions to make this offseason, with players like Sanders, CJ Gardner-Johnson and James Bradbury.

Another former Penn State player that is now looking for a new team is Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Robinson has really struggled to find his groove since leaving Chicago, even since being on the Jaguars.

As for Sanders, this should be an intriguing offseason for NFL free agent running backs. Sure, we know that running backs do have a shelf life. But, Sanders is coming off of the best season of his career, and a player like him could garner interest from several teams around the league if the Eagles do decide to move on from him.

Let’s take a look at the top three NFL teams that should consider signing Miles Sanders.

Buffalo Bills

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) warms up before Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills needed a running back at the trade deadline and settled for Nyheim Hines from the Colts. Not only did they give up Zack Moss in the deal, but Devin Singleterry hasn’t exactly been the most consistent running Bills. So, the big question is will the Bills address their running back position in the early round of the draft or will they sign one of the veteran backs. The Eagles have some tough decisions to make this offseason with some key free agents this spring. Miles Sanders would be a huge addition to a team that has struggled to make that Super Bowl push over the past few seasons.

Baltimore Ravens

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 29: Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a 13 yard touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Ravens have an injury prone running back room. They took JK Dobbins in the 2020 draft in the second round. But, he has struggled immensely to stay healthy. Plus, if the Ravens move on from Lamar Jackson, they are going to have some money to spend this offseason. This is a team that if they took a player like Bijan Robinson in the first round this year, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see. The Ravens need a premiere running back bad, and Miles Sanders could be that guy.

Miami Dolphins

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Here is another team that certainly needs to address their running back position. The Dolphins signed Raheem Mostert to pair with Myles Gaskin for this past season. Sure, we have seen their flashes. But the Dolphins need more than just limited flashes in a division that could get stronger if the Jets acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Packers. If the Dolphins add a player like Miles Sanders, that would really help them make a stronger playoff push next season with a premiere player in their running back room.

