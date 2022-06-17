This top-3 2023 running back recruit just scheduled another UF visit

Head coach Billy Napier and his staff have a huge hill to climb when it comes to getting Florida football’s recruiting back on track but nobody can doubt that the program is pushing hard for the best prep prospects in the nation. Among the blue-chippers the Gators are vying for during Napier’s debut is four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. out of Orlando (Florida) Edgewater, who has not been a stranger to the university’s campus.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 215-pound ball-carrier has made several trips up to Gainesville during his recruitment and recently decided to drop in for an unofficial visit this weekend, according to Swamp247. There appears to be a growing mutual fondness between the prep prospect and the Gators as running backs coach Jabbar Juluke’s philosophies seem to jibe well with the in-state target.

“With Florida, I like the way they use their running backs,” Baxter told Swamp247. “They are going to use at least three back a game and they are all going to get at least 10 carries, minimum. That saves your body for the next level. So, it’s that and then I feel like a priority for them.”

The four other schools vying for the coveted running back are the Alabama Crimson Tide, Miami Hurricanes, Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies. He has only used one of his official visits so far, stopping in Austin to see the Longhorns on June 10 and is not expected to make any more in the near future, likely saving them for after the fall football season.

Baxter is currently ranked No. 46 overall and No. 3 nationally at his position according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus him at Nos. 43 and 3, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Florida out in front of the other suitors with a 54% chance of signing him, while Texas and Miami follow at 13% and 10.5%, respectively.

