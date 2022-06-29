The top 26 NBA free agents and which teams might sign them to contracts
NBA free agency kicks off on June 30.
This year's class is short on stars, but there are several talented young players and key role players available.
Here's a look at the best free agents available, including which teams they could play for.
1. Bradley Beal, G
Current team: Washington Wizards
Age: 29
2021-22 stats: 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 45% FG
Potential landing spots: Wizards
One thing to know: Beal has been committed to leading the Wizards and is widely expected to re-sign with Washington on a five-year, max contract that will come in around $250 million.
2. James Harden, G
Current team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age: 32
2021-22 stats: 22 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists
Potential landing spots: 76ers
One thing to know: Harden had a turbulent 2021-22 season, but he is expected to re-sign with the 76ers on a shorter deal and for possibly less than the max (via The Athletic).
3. Zach LaVine, G
Current team: Chicago Bulls
Age: 27
2021-22 stats: 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 47.6% FG, 38.9% 3FG
Potential landing spots: Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers
One thing to know: The Bulls have been open about wanting to re-sign the smooth, athletic LaVine, though he should have plenty of suitors if plans change.
4. Deandre Ayton, C
Current team: Phoenix Suns
Age: 23
2021-22 stats: 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 63.4% FG
Potential landing spots: Suns, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors
One thing to know: The Suns chose not to extend Ayton before the season, making him a restricted free agent. The 2018 No. 1 pick has developed into a strong two-way player who could help a young team make a leap.
5. Miles Bridges, F
Current team: Charlotte Hornets
Age: 24
2021-22 stats: 20.2 points, 7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 49.1% FG
Potential landing spots: Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers
One thing to know: Bridges is a restricted free agent and reportedly seeking a max contract. He is an athletic forward who has made strides each season and should attract strong interest, though it's unclear if he can land a max deal.
6. Jalen Brunson, G
Current team: Dallas Mavericks
Age: 25
2021-22 stats: 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 50.2% FG, 37.3% 3FG
Potential landing spots: Mavericks, New York Knicks
One thing to know: Multiple reports suggest the Knicks have become front-runners to lure the young, crafty Brunson away from the Mavs with a four-year deal worth $110 million.
7. Anfernee Simons, G
Current team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age: 23
2021-22 stats: 17.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 44.3% FG, 40.5% 3FG
Potential landing spots: Blazers
One thing to know: The Blazers can match any deal on Simons, who led the team in scoring while shooting a scorching 45% from three after the All-Star break.
8. Collin Sexton, G
Current team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Age: 24
2021-22 stats: 16 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 45% FG,
Potential landing spots: Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards
One thing to know: Sexton played just 11 games last year because he tore his meniscus. His free agency has flown under the radar, but he could be a big addition for a young team looking to add a scoring punch to its back court.
9. PJ Tucker, F/C
Current team: Miami Heat
Age: 37
2021-22 stats: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 48.4% FG, 41.5% 3FG
Potential landing spots: Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets
One thing to know: Tucker is a star in his role as 3-and-D big man and is widely expected to join the 76ers in free agency.
10. Chris Boucher, F/C
Current team: Toronto Raptors
Age: 29
2021-22 stats: 9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, .3 assists, 46.4% FG
Potential landing spots: Raptors, Charlotte Hornets
One thing to know: Boucher is a long, switchable, hustle player who might draw some interest from teams looking for a defensive-minded center, even if he is a bit undersized at 6-foot-9.
11. Mitchell Robinson, C
Current team: New York Knicks
Age: 24
2021-22 stats: 8.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, .5 assists, 1.8 blocks, 76% FG
Potential landing spots: Knicks, Chicago Bulls
One thing to know: Robinson can do little else but dunk, rebound, and block shots, but he's quite good at those three things and likely to be retained by the Knicks (via Bleacher Report)
12. Bobby Portis, F/C
Current team: Milwaukee Bucks
Age: 27
2021-22 stats: 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 47.9% FG, 39.3% 3FG
Potential landing spots: Bucks, Miami Heat
One thing to know: Portis had a career year in Milwaukee and is reportedly likely to re-sign on a four-year deal worth over $40 million (via Bleacher Report).
13. Tyus Jones, G
Current team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age: 26
2021-22 stats: 8.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 45% FG, 39% 3FG
Potential landing spots: Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Minnesota Timberwolves
One thing to know: Long known as a steady, reliable backup point guard, Jones may look to step into a starting role this off-season.
14. Malik Monk, G
Current team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age: 24
2021-22 stats: 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 47.3% FG, 39.1% 3FG
Potential landing spots: Lakers
One thing to know: Monk was a rare bright spot for the Lakers last year, finally capitalizing on his immense talent to have his best offensive season. He has said he would re-sign with the Lakers for less money.
15. Jusuf Nurkic, C
Current team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age: 27
2021-22 stats: 15 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 53.5% FG
Potential landing spots: Blazers
One thing to know: The Blazers are widely expected to re-sign the talented, but oft-injured Nurkic.
16. Victor Oladipo, G
Current team: Miami Heat
Age: 30
2021-22 stats: 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 47.9% FG, 41.4% 3FG
Potential landing spots: Heat, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings
One thing to know: Once an All-NBA-caliber player, Oladipo is still attempting to rebuild his value after missing the better part of two years with a quadriceps injury. He flashed some nice moments in the playoffs, but only shot 37% from the field.
17. Kevin Looney, C
Current team: Golden State Warriors
Age: 26
2021-22 stats: 6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2 assists, 57% FG
Potential landing spots: Warriors, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets
One thing to know: Looney isn't flashy, but he played every game for the Warriors, holding down the fort on defense and making timely passes on offense. Golden State wants to re-sign him, but he'll be due for a big raise.
18. Gary Payton II, G
Current team: Golden State Warriors
Age: 29
2021-22 stats: 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, .9 assists, 1.4 steals, 61.6% FG
Potential landing spots: Warriors, Dallas Mavericks
One thing to know: Another pivotal Warriors role player, the springy, defensive-minded Payton has said he wants to remain in Golden State, but he will likely be targeted by multiple contenders who could use his skill set.
19. Bruce Brown, F
Current team: Brooklyn Nets
Age: 25
2021-22 stats: 9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 50.6% FG, 40.4% 3FG
Potential landing spots: Nets, Boston Celtics
One thing to know: Brown is a do-it-all, position-less player who's played a key role on the Nets. They may have to pay up to keep other teams from stealing him away.
20. Donte DiVincenzo, G/F
Current team: Sacramento Kings
Age: 25
2021-22 stats: 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 35% FG
Potential landing spots: Unclear
One thing to know: DiVincenzo was a promising young, two-way wing before struggling last season. There were reports he was unhappy in Sacramento, so he may be on the move, perhaps to a contender.
21. Nicolas Claxton, C
Current team: Brooklyn Nets
Age: 23
2021-22 stats: 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, .9 assists, 67% FG
Potential landing spots: Nets
One thing to know: Claxton is one of the few Nets players who offers athleticism and rim protection, and Brooklyn is in position to re-sign him.
22. Montrezl Harrell, C
Current team: Charlotte Hornets
Age: 28
2021-22 stats: 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 64.5% FG
Potential landing spots: Unclear
One thing to know: Harrell is a proven off-the-bench scoring big man but has yet to find a long-term landing spot, playing on four teams in four years.
23. Gary Harris, G/F
Current team: Orlando Magic
Age: 27
2021-22 stats: 11.1 points, 2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 43.4% FG, 38.4% 3FG
Potential landing spots: Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers
One thing to know: There's a dearth of wings on the market this summer, and it wasn't long ago that Harris was considered one of the better 3-and-D players in the league. He may want to pursue a contender after two quiet seasons in Orlando.
24. Nicolas Batum, F
Current team: Los Angeles Clippers
Age: 33
2021-22 stats: 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 46.3% FG, 40% 3FG
Potential landing spots: Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns
One thing to know: Though he's a bit older, Batum has brought ball-handling, defense, and shooting to the Clippers, even playing a bit of small-ball center along the way.
25. Kyle Anderson, G/F
Current team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age: 28
2021-22 stats: 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 44.6% FG
Potential landing spots: Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers
One thing to know: Nicknamed "Slow Mo" for his plodding pace on the court, Anderson was nonetheless an effective bench piece for the Grizzlies and might have played his way into a bigger pay day than Memphis can match.
26. Dennis Schroder, G
Current team: Houston Rockets
Age: 28
2021-22 stats: 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 43.1% FG
Potential landing spots: Rockets, Detroit Pistons
One thing to know: Schroder may still regret turning down $80 million from the Lakers in 2020, but he's nonetheless a quick, scoring-minded guard who can help teams. He may have to play on another short, prove-it deal this season.
