Top 25 unrestricted NHL free agents: An early look at players who could test the market

Calgary Flames star Johnny Gaudreau avoided the distractions surrounding his pending unrestricted free agency as well as he evaded defenders this season.

With contract talks on hold once the season began, Gaudreau helped lift the Flames to the Pacific Division title. He scored a career-high 115 points, which tied him for second best in the league behind the Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, and had the Game 7 overtime winner against the Dallas Stars in the first round.

With the Flames ousted in the second round, Gaudreau will talk to his agent this week to figure out what's best for him and his family. Though he's from New Jersey, he talked highly of Calgary in his final media session of the season.

"Obviously Calgary has a special place in my heart," said Gaudreau, 28, who's due a big raise over last season's $6.75 million. "I’ve been part of this organization for 11 years now. … Everything about the city I love.”

General manager Brad Treliving, who earlier said he'd "move heaven and earth" to re-sign the winger, wants to make Gaudreau a Flame for life.

"I think he has a chance to be one of the greatest ever to play in the history of the franchise, and there’s been some great ones," he said.

Treliving, however, also must get restricted free agents Matthew Tkachuk, Andrew Mangiapane and Oliver Kylington under contract.

Gaudreau said he appreciates the efforts to get him to stay.

“My next door neighbors, I’m pretty sure they were shoveling my snow all year just to get me back," he said. "You go to Starbucks, you go out to eat and everyone is so welcoming and really wants me back here. It’s great.”

A very early look at other potential unrestricted free agents (age as of July 13 free agency date):

Claude Giroux, Panthers, 34: The longtime Flyers captain waived his no-trade clause to join the Panthers, where he scored 23 points in 18 regular-season games and helped Florida reach the second round for the first time since 1996. The seven-time All-Star, including this past season, is a leader. He's still seeking his first championship, so he'll be looking to go to a contender.

Nazem Kadri, Avalanche, 31: Suspended six times in his career, including three times in the playoffs, he had an incident-free regular season in which he scored a career-best 87 points. Though the Blues criticized him for a collision with goalie Jordan Binnington, it was inadvertent. Kadri, who's of Lebanese descent, had to deal with social-media threats and racial comments afterward but scored a hat trick in the next game. He's rugged with a scoring touch, a combination that teams covet.

Filip Forsberg, Predators, 27: He is coming off a 42-goal, 84-point season, both career highs. But he hasn't played a full season since 2016-17.

Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, Penguins, both 35: GM Ron Hextall says he wants both back. They want to be back, though Malkin says he'd understand if the team opts for younger players. Malkin is productive when he plays but is coming off two injury-filled seasons. Letang had a career-best 68 points. The Penguins just re-signed Bryan Rust to a six-year, team-friendly deal, but Malkin and Letang would need to give a hometown discount in order to stay.

Andrew Copp, Rangers, 28: The versatile forward can move up and down the lineup and play center or wing. He had a career-best 21 goals and 53 points this season.

Darcy Kuemper, Avalanche, 32: Colorado lost goalie Philipp Grubauer to free agency last season. They might not want to do the same with Kuemper, who had a career-best 37 wins this season.

John Klingberg, Stars, 29: The defenseman is coming off a team-friendly deal and will be looking to make more money. After a slow start, he stepped up during Miro Heiskanen's illness to finish with 47 points.

Vincent Trocheck, Hurricanes, 29: A strong two-way center on one of the NHL's top teams.

Ondrej Palat, Lightning, 31: He and the Lightning have reached the third round in six of the last eight seasons. He ranks fifth on the team in playoff points per game (0.63) during that time.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild, 37: The goalie wants to play another season and Minnesota was a good fit for him, though the team lost in the first round. The Wild will be strapped by more than $12 million in buyout money for Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, so Fleury would need to make less than last year's $7 million.

Ryan Strome, Rangers, 29: He has played his best since joining the Rangers in 2018-19.

David Perron, Blues, 34: He has been a perfect fit in St. Louis. As his agent notes, this is Perron's third stint with the Blues.

Nino Niederreiter, Hurricanes, 29: A six-time 20-goal scorer. He scored 24 this season while playing a third-line role.

Jack Campbell, Maple Leafs, 30: The late bloomer was a first-time All-Star this season and had a 31-win season despite an injury. He's due a big raise from his $1.8 million last season.

Evander Kane, Oilers, 30: He was investigated several times by the NHL and suspended for violating COVID-19 protocol. Cut loose by the Sharks, he signed a one-year deal with Edmonton. He averaged nearly a point a game in the regular season and has two playoff hat tricks.

Josh Manson, Avalanche, 30: The defenseman plays a physical shutdown style. He scored in overtime in Game 1 of the second round.

Valeri Nichushkin, Avalanche, 27: The winger is coming off his best season with 52 points in 62 games and is having a strong playoffs.

Ben Chiarot, Panthers, 31: He made a name for himself as a shutdown defenseman during Montreal's run to the Final in 2021. He wasn't as strong this season.

Andre Burakovsky, Avalanche, 27: His 22 goals, 39 assists and 61 points are career highs.

Mason Marchment, Panthers, 27: He ranked third on Florida in points per 60 minutes, picking up 47 points in 54 games. But he has only 91 games of NHL experience.

Phil Kessel, Coyotes, 34: He's a playmaker rather than a goal scorer at this point of his career. He needs eight games to break the iron man streak that Keith Yandle set last season.

Ville Husso, Blues, 27: He outplayed Binnington in the regular season and had a shutout in the playoff opener. But he lost the starting job until Binnington got hurt. Husso had a strong Game 6 as the Blues were ousted by the Avalanche.

Patrice Bergeron, Bruins, 36: He'd be near the top of this list based on his talent and leadership. But he has said if he doesn't retire, he'd return only to the Bruins.

Others to watch: Nick Paul, Lightning, 27; Nick Leddy, Blues, 31; Evan Rodrigues, Penguins, 28; Rickard Rakell, Penguins, 29; Reilly Smith, Golden Knights, 31; Frank Vatrano, Rangers, 28; Max Domi, Hurricanes, 27; P.K. Subban, Devils, 33.

