Top 25 stadiums in North America ranked by capacity

When it comes to cramming fans into a stadium for a sporting event, nobody does it quite like the Big Ten and the SEC. The three largest stadiums in North America based on listed seating capacity all reside in the Big Ten, with Michigan’s Michigan Stadium on top of the list. Penn State’s Beaver Stadium and Ohio State’s Ohio Stadium are close behind, giving the top three largest stadiums in North America all residence within the Big Ten.

But the SEC knows how to draw a crowd as well. SEC schools account for eight of the top 25 largest seating capacities in North America. And that number will soon increase to 10 of the top 25 with the upcoming additions of Oklahoma and Texas.

Of the top 25 seating capacities in North America, it is clear college football is a major draw. The 13 largest stadiums in North America are all college football stadiums, and 20 of the top 25 are all home to college football, primarily.

Here is a look at the top 25 stadiums in North America based entirely on listed seating capacity according to the most recent information updated on Wikipedia listings for each stadium.

Michigan Stadium

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Team: Michigan Wolverines Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan Capacity: 107,601

Beaver Stadium

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Penn State Nittany Lions Location: State College, PA Capacity: 106,572

Ohio Stadium

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Location: Columbus, Ohio Capacity: 102,780

Kyle Field

John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Texas A&M Aggies Location: College Station, Texas Capacity: 102,733

Neyland Stadium

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Team: Tennessee Volunteers Location: Knoxville, Tennessee Capacity: 102,455

Tiger Stadium

Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

Team: LSU Tigers Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana Capacity: 102,321

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Texas Longhorns Location: Austin, Texas Capacity: 100,119

Story continues

Bryant-Denny Stadium

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama Capacity: 100,077

Sanford Stadium

Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports

Team: Georgia Bulldogs Location: Athens, Georgia Capacity: 92,746

Cotton Bowl Stadium

Bryan Terry-USA TODAY NETWORK

Team: Oklahoma vs. Texas Location: College Station, Texas Capacity: 102,733

Rose Bowl

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Team: UCLA Bruins, Rose Bowl Game Location: Pasadena, California Capacity: 90,888

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Florida Gators Location: Gainesville, Florida Capacity: 88,548

Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jake Crandall via Imagn Services

Team: Auburn Tigers Location: Auburn, Alabama Capacity: 87,451

Estadio Azteca

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Club América, Cruz Azul, Mexico national football team Location: Mexico City, Mexico Capacity: 87,000

Memorial Stadium

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers Location: Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 86,047

MetLife Stadium

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Team: New York Giants, New York Jets Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey Capacity: 82,500

FedExField

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Washington Football Team Location: Landover, Maryland Capacity: 82,000

Memorial Stadium

Josh Morgan-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Clemson Tigers Location: Clemson, South Carolina Capacity: 81,500

Lambeau Field

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK

Team: Green Bay Packers Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin Capacity: 81,441

Camp Randall Stadium

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Wisconsin Badgers Location: Madison, Wisconsin Capacity: 80,321

Williams-Brice Stadium

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Team: South Carolina Gamecocks Location: Columbia, South Carolina Capacity: 80,250

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Team: Oklahoma Sooners Location: Norman, Oklahoma Capacity: 80,126

AT&T Stadium

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Dallas Cowboys Location: Arlington, Texas Capacity: 80,000

Doak Campbell Stadium

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

Team: Florida State Seminoles Location: Tallahassee, Florida Capacity: 79,560

Notre Dame Stadium

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Location: South Bend, Indiana Capacity: 77,622

1

1

1

1