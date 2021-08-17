Top 25 stadiums in North America ranked by capacity
When it comes to cramming fans into a stadium for a sporting event, nobody does it quite like the Big Ten and the SEC. The three largest stadiums in North America based on listed seating capacity all reside in the Big Ten, with Michigan’s Michigan Stadium on top of the list. Penn State’s Beaver Stadium and Ohio State’s Ohio Stadium are close behind, giving the top three largest stadiums in North America all residence within the Big Ten.
But the SEC knows how to draw a crowd as well. SEC schools account for eight of the top 25 largest seating capacities in North America. And that number will soon increase to 10 of the top 25 with the upcoming additions of Oklahoma and Texas.
Of the top 25 seating capacities in North America, it is clear college football is a major draw. The 13 largest stadiums in North America are all college football stadiums, and 20 of the top 25 are all home to college football, primarily.
Here is a look at the top 25 stadiums in North America based entirely on listed seating capacity according to the most recent information updated on Wikipedia listings for each stadium.
Michigan Stadium
Team: Michigan Wolverines Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan Capacity: 107,601
Beaver Stadium
Team: Penn State Nittany Lions Location: State College, PA Capacity: 106,572
Ohio Stadium
Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Location: Columbus, Ohio Capacity: 102,780
Kyle Field
Team: Texas A&M Aggies Location: College Station, Texas Capacity: 102,733
Neyland Stadium
Team: Tennessee Volunteers Location: Knoxville, Tennessee Capacity: 102,455
Tiger Stadium
Team: LSU Tigers Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana Capacity: 102,321
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Team: Texas Longhorns Location: Austin, Texas Capacity: 100,119
Bryant-Denny Stadium
Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama Capacity: 100,077
Sanford Stadium
Team: Georgia Bulldogs Location: Athens, Georgia Capacity: 92,746
Cotton Bowl Stadium
Team: Oklahoma vs. Texas Location: College Station, Texas Capacity: 102,733
Rose Bowl
Team: UCLA Bruins, Rose Bowl Game Location: Pasadena, California Capacity: 90,888
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Team: Florida Gators Location: Gainesville, Florida Capacity: 88,548
Jordan-Hare Stadium
Team: Auburn Tigers Location: Auburn, Alabama Capacity: 87,451
Estadio Azteca
Team: Club América, Cruz Azul, Mexico national football team Location: Mexico City, Mexico Capacity: 87,000
Memorial Stadium
Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers Location: Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 86,047
MetLife Stadium
Team: New York Giants, New York Jets Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey Capacity: 82,500
FedExField
Team: Washington Football Team Location: Landover, Maryland Capacity: 82,000
Memorial Stadium
Team: Clemson Tigers Location: Clemson, South Carolina Capacity: 81,500
Lambeau Field
Team: Green Bay Packers Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin Capacity: 81,441
Camp Randall Stadium
Team: Wisconsin Badgers Location: Madison, Wisconsin Capacity: 80,321
Williams-Brice Stadium
Team: South Carolina Gamecocks Location: Columbia, South Carolina Capacity: 80,250
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Team: Oklahoma Sooners Location: Norman, Oklahoma Capacity: 80,126
AT&T Stadium
Team: Dallas Cowboys Location: Arlington, Texas Capacity: 80,000
Doak Campbell Stadium
Team: Florida State Seminoles Location: Tallahassee, Florida Capacity: 79,560
Notre Dame Stadium
Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Location: South Bend, Indiana Capacity: 77,622
