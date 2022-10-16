Top 25 shaken up in week 7’s USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll

There have been upsets this year but this past weekend was epic and it showed in the updated USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. Not only was the top ten had a lot of movement, it was all over the whole poll.

With former No. 1 Alabama losing to previously No. 8 Tennessee, there was a new number one team this week. In fact there is a new top 4, four new teams in the top 10 along with plenty of movement after that.

Find out below where teams are now ranked after a crazy week 7 of college football. (Last weeks ranking in parenthesis.)

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

#25 Tulane (NR)

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

#24 Mississippi State (17)

Kentucky’s JuTahn McClain makes it for a first down against Mississippi State.Oct. 15, 2022

Kentuckymissst 43

#23 NC State (13)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

#22 North Carolina (25)

Oct 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Will Hardy (31), defensive back Storm Duck (3), linebacker Raneiria Dillworth (11), and defensive back Giovanni Biggers (27) celebrate during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

#21 Texas (24)

Austin American Statesman

#20 Illinois (NR)

Oct 15, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) is pursued by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

#19 Cincinnati (21)

Syndication: The Enquirer

#18 Kentucky (22)

Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez Jr. runs for touchdown against Mississippi State.Oct. 15, 2022

Kentuckymissst 29

#17 Kansas State (16)

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

#16 Penn State (10)

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

#15 Utah (19)

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs for a touchdown against USC Trojans defensive back Max Williams (4) in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

#14 Syracuse (18)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

#13 Wake Forest (14)

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

#12 USC (6)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

#11 Oklahoma State (7)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

#10 UCLA (12)

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

#9 Oregon (11)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

#8 TCU (15)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

#7 Ole Miss (9)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

#6 Alabama (1)

Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) has trouble with the snap during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

#5 Clemson (5)

Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

#4 Tennessee (8)

Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0) looks down over Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during Tennessee’s game against Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Kns Ut Bama Football Bp

#3 Michigan (4)

Detroit Free Press

#2 Ohio State (3)

#1 Georgia (2)



Sports Richard Hamm

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire