Top 25 roundup: Seton Hall upsets No. 9 Kentucky in overtime

Myles Cale hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds left in overtime to lift Seton Hall to an 84-83 upset of No. 9 Kentucky on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The heroics trumped the efforts of Kentucky freshman Keldon Johnson, who hit a miracle half-court shot to force overtime and then drained a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left in overtime to give the Wildcats the lead before Cale's game-winner.

Cale was the hero for Seton Hall (6-3), but it was another Myles, leading scorer Myles Powell, who made it all possible. Trailing 53-51 with 5:53 to play, Powell scored 17 of Seton Hall's final 19 points in regulation, including a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds to play.

Powell, who had only three points at halftime, made five 3-point baskets during that spree and finished with 28 points. Kentucky (7-2) got a season-best 29 points and 13 rebounds from PJ Washington.

No. 3 Duke 91, Yale 58

RJ Barrett scored 18 of his 30 points in the second half as the Blue Devils won their fourth game in a row by running past the Bulldogs at Durham, N.C.

Zion Williamson added 20 points, including eight in a three-minute stretch of the second half, and Cam Reddish had 10 for the Blue Devils (9-1), who'll have more than a week off before their next game. Duke's Jack White grabbed 12 rebounds.

Yale's Miye Oni scored 12 points, but he fouled out with 6:45 remaining. Alex Copeland also posted 12 points, and Blake Reynolds chipped in with 10 points for the Bulldogs, who shot 35.4 percent from the field. Yale (4-3) had a three-game winning streak end.

No. 5 Michigan 89, South Carolina 78

Jordan Poole had 26 points, five rebounds and four assists, and the Wolverines remained unbeaten with a nonconference victory over the Gamecocks at Ann Arbor, Mich.

Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis supplied 17 points and six rebounds, while Jon Teske contributed 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Michigan (10-0). Charles Matthews added 12 points and six rebounds, and Isaiah Livers chipped in 12 points off the bench.

Chris Silva led South Carolina (4-5) with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Maik Kotsar had 16 points.

No. 10 Michigan State 63, Florida 59

The Spartans had four players score in double figures in holding off the Gators at Gainesville, Fla.

Kyle Ahrens scored the final seven points for Michigan State (8-2), including a dunk with 9.4 seconds to play to put the game away. Xavier Tillman scored 14 points to lead the Spartans while Nick Ward and Joshua Langford scored 13 each and Cassius Winston added 10.

Andrew Nembhard and KeVaughn Allen scored 13 each for Florida (5-4).

No. 11 Florida State 79, UConn 71

The Seminoles continued their hot start to the season with a win over the Huskies at the Never Forget Tribute Classic at Newark, N.J.

Florida State (8-1), which has now won three straight, got big games from Terance Mann, David Nichols and Mfiondu Kabengele. Mann led the way for the Seminoles with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Kabengele added 15 points and Nichols had a career-high 16 points -- 13 of which came in the first half.

Florida State led by as many as 16 points in the second half, but UConn (7-3) made a game of it with under two minutes to go by cutting the Seminoles' lead to five points -- thanks in part to a game-high 24 points by Alterique Gilbert, who also added five steals. Despite Gilbert's huge outing, the Huskies could get no closer.

Marquette 74, No. 12 Wisconsin 69 (OT)

Markus Howard scored 27 points, including five in overtime, as the Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to five games with an upset of the Badgers at Milwaukee, Wis., in the 125th meeting between the in-state rivals.

Freshman forward Joey Hauser scored 15 points, and junior forward Sam Hauser added 13 points and 14 rebounds as the Golden Eagles (8-2) became the first team in the rivalry to win at home in the past five tries. Marquette beat Wisconsin at home for the first time since 2012.

Wisconsin (8-2) lost despite getting 34 points from senior forward Ethan Happ, who shot 16 of 21 from the field and also grabbed 11 rebounds to record his eighth double-double of the season. The Badgers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Tulsa 47, No. 16 Kansas State 46

The Golden Hurricane hung on late to hand the Wildcats their second straight loss at Tulsa, Okla.

Tulsa (7-3) was led by Curran Scott with 14 points. The Hurricane shot just 38 percent for the game, including 20 percent from 3-point range, but it was enough to knock off the Wildcats for the second straight season.

Offense was a problem for Kansas State (6-2) as well. Leading scorers Dean Wade (15.4) and Barry Brown Jr. (14.4) combined for just eight points. Wade had a career-low two points. The Wildcats were led by Xavier Sneed with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 17 Buffalo 80, St. Bonaventure 62

Jayvon Graves scored a career-high 19 points as the Bulls remained undefeated with a win over the Bonnies at Saint Bonaventure, N.Y.

Jeremy Harris added 18 points, and CJ Massinburg had 14 with nine rebounds for Buffalo (9-0), which won for the first time at St. Bonaventure's raucous Reilly Center and continued its best start since the 1930-31 season.

Courtney Stockard led St. Bonaventure (4-6) with 18 points and six rebounds. Kyle Lofton added 15 points and six assists. The Bonnies entered on a three-game winning streak and had beaten their last five ranked opponents.

No. 21 Villanova 70, Saint Joseph's 58

Eric Paschall had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Phil Booth and Joe Cremo each added 12 points as the Wildcats downed the Hawks at Villanova, Pa.

The Wildcats withstood a late rally from Saint Joseph's, which trailed 62-40 with 8:49 left on the clock but scored 16 straight to make Villanova (8-2) sweat. The Hawks (5-5) never got closer than six but missed three field goals in the final two minutes, and the Wildcats extended the lead back to double figures.

Lamarr Kimble had 22 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Taylor Funk added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks.

No. 22 Mississippi State 82, Clemson 71

Lamar Peters scored a career-high 28 points as the Bulldogs topped the Tigers in a Never Forget Tribute Classic game at Newark, N.J.

Peters made 9 of 13 shots from the floor, including a career-high 8 of 11 3-point attempts, as Mississippi State (8-1) won its fifth consecutive game. Quinndary Weatherspoon added 20 points for the Bulldogs while Aric Holman had 16.

Clemson, which was playing without leading scorer Marcquise Reed (knee), suffered its third loss in four games. Aamir Simms led the Tigers (6-3) with a career-high 23 points, including a career-best four 3-pointers. Elijah Thomas added 18 points.

No. 23 Maryland 55, Loyola-Chicago 41

Anthony Cowan scored 17 points to lead the Terrapins over the Ramblers at Baltimore, Md.

Maryland (8-2) held Loyola-Chicago to a season-low scoring total and forced a season-high 19 Rambler turnovers. Maryland opened the second half on a 7-2 run to lead 31-22 at 18:03 on Cowan's 3-pointer and pulled away from there.

The Ramblers (5-5) scrambled to just one field goal in the first nine minutes of that half, and Maryland opened a 10-point lead in the defensive struggle. Cameron Krutwig led Loyola with 12 points and eight rebounds.

No. 24 Nebraska 94, Creighton 75

James Palmer Jr. hit three straight 3-pointers in the opening 2:33 of the game, and the Cornhuskers went on to lead by as many as 21 points in the first half en route to a rout of the visiting Bluejays in their annual rivalry game at Lincoln, Neb.

Palmer finished with 30 points as the Cornhuskers (8-2) ended a seven-game losing streak to the Bluejays (6-3), with each of those losses having come by at least 10 points. The 19-point margin of victory equaled Nebraska's biggest in the in-state rivalry since 1995.

Creighton's Mitchell Ballock had a team-high 23 points.

No. 25 Furman 74, South Carolina Upstate 60

Jordan Lyons scored 20 points, and the Paladins used another strong second half to win again, this time taking down the Spartans at Spartanburg, S.C.

Noah Gurley added 15 points, Matt Rafferty supplied 11 points and Alex Hunter had 10 points for Furman (10-0), which quickly wiped out a four-point halftime hole.

Malik Moore provided 24 points and 11 rebounds for South Carolina Upstate (2-8), which committed 17 turnovers.

--Field Level Media