Top 25 roundup: No. 19 Texas stuns No. 7 Oklahoma on late FG

Freshman Cameron Dicker nailed a 40-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining to lift No. 19 Texas to a 48-45 win over No. 7 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon in the Red River Shootout inside the venerable Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Dicker's winning kick came at the end of a nine-play, 52-yard drive to save the Longhorns after they squandered a 21-point lead in less than six minutes of the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger racked up 394 total yards and five touchdowns for the Longhorns (5-1, 3-0 Big 12). He threw for 314 yards and two scores, rushed for 72 and three TDs and caught a pass for 8 yards.

Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray accounted for five touchdowns as well, four through the air and one on his scintillating scoring run that gave Oklahoma (5-1, 2-1) life late. He ended up with 396 total yards, including 304 passing.

No. 1 Alabama 65, Arkansas 31

The Crimson Tide scored on the first play from scrimmage and rolled over the Razorbacks at Fayetteville, Ark.

Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa guided the nation's No. 1 offense to most of its 639 total yards, completing 10 of 13 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns. Leading receiver Jerry Jeudy had 135 yards receiving and two touchdowns for Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC).

Tight end Cheyenne O'Grady caught two TD passes for Arkansas (1-5, 0-3) -- one each from starting quarterback Ty Storey and backup Cole Kelley.

No. 9 West Virginia 38, Kansas 22

Quarterback Will Grier was intercepted three times in the red zone, but the Mountaineers were still too much for the Jayhawks to handle at Morgantown, W.Va.

Grier was twice intercepted by Kansas cornerback Hasan Defense in the end zone and was picked off again 10 seconds before halftime by Davon Ferguson at the goal line.

Leddie Brown ran for 107 yards on 11 carries, scoring twice as West Virginia (5-0, 3-0 Big 12) remained unbeaten. Kansas (2-4, 0-3) lost its 42nd consecutive Big 12 road game dating back to 2008.

No. 15 Michigan 42, Maryland 21

Shea Patterson passed for 282 yards and three scores, and the Wolverines extended their winning streak to five games with a rout of the Terrapins at Ann Arbor, Mich.

Patterson completed 19 of 27 attempts and was intercepted once. Karan Higdon rushed for 103 yards on 25 carries while Zach Gentry caught seven passes for 112 yards for Michigan (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten).

Ty Johnson returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown for Maryland (3-2, 1-1).

Northwestern 29, No. 20 Michigan State 19

Quarterback Clayton Thorson threw for three touchdowns, and the Wildcats rode big plays in the first half to an upset of the Spartans at East Lansing, Mich.

Northwestern (2-3, 2-1 Big Ten) grabbed momentum in the first half, scoring on back-to-back drives that totaled four plays and little more than a minute on the clock. The first came on a 77-yard strike from Thorson to Kyric McGowan; JJ Jefferson then hauled in a 34-yard pass from Thorson to make it 14-3.

Michigan State (3-2, 1-1) continued to struggle offensively. The Spartans took advantage of a pair of turnovers to score 10 points but were unable to muster a rally in the fourth quarter. Brian Lewerke threw for 329 yards, though he was picked off for the sixth time this season.

No. 23 North Carolina State 28, Boston College 23

Ryan Finley threw for two touchdowns, and Reggie Gallaspy II rushed for two as the Wolfpack held off the Eagles at Raleigh, N.C.

NC State, which overcame four turnovers and a blocked punt, improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2002 and is 2-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Boston College (4-2, 1-1) played without ACC rushing leader AJ Dillon, who suffered an ankle injury a week earlier against Temple. The Eagles were limited to 120 rushing yards.

--Field Level Media