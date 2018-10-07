Top 25 roundup: No. 19 Texas stuns No. 7 Oklahoma on late FG

Freshman Cameron Dicker nailed a 40-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining to lift No. 19 Texas to a 48-45 win over No. 7 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon in the Red River Shootout inside the venerable Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Dicker's winning kick came at the end of a nine-play, 52-yard drive to save the Longhorns after they squandered a 21-point lead in less than six minutes of the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger racked up 394 total yards and five touchdowns for the Longhorns (5-1, 3-0 Big 12). He threw for 314 yards and two scores, rushed for 72 and three TDs and caught a pass for 8 yards.

Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray accounted for five touchdowns as well, four through the air and one on his scintillating scoring run that gave Oklahoma (5-1, 2-1) life late. He ended up with 396 total yards, including 304 passing.

No. 22 Florida 27, No. 5 LSU 19

Stymied most of the second half, the Gators drove 75 yards for the go-ahead touchdown, and cornerback Brad Stewart Jr. returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown with 1:45 left in an upset of the previously unbeaten Tigers at Gainesville, Fla.

Trailing 19-14, Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks directed a nine-play scoring drive, capped by Lamical Perine's 2-yard run, to give the Gators (5-1, 3-1 SEC) a one-point lead with 8:48 left. Florida's previous five second-half possessions had resulted in a Franks interception and four punts.

LSU (5-1, 2-1) got the ball back at its 12-yard line with 2:21 left needing a field goal to win, but quarterback Joe Burrow's third-down pass in the right flat was picked off by Stewart, who raced 25 yards for a 27-19 Florida lead.

No. 1 Alabama 65, Arkansas 31

The Crimson Tide scored on the first play from scrimmage and rolled over the Razorbacks at Fayetteville, Ark.

Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa guided the nation's No. 1 offense to most of its 639 total yards, completing 10 of 13 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns. Leading receiver Jerry Jeudy had 135 yards receiving and two touchdowns for Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC).

Story Continues

Tight end Cheyenne O'Grady caught two TD passes for Arkansas (1-5, 0-3) -- one each from starting quarterback Ty Storey and backup Cole Kelley.

No. 3 Ohio State 49, Indiana 26

Dwayne Haskins tied a school record with six touchdowns passes as the Buckeyes pulled away from the Hoosiers at Columbus, Ohio.

Haskins was 33 for 44 for a career-high 455 yards and came within 3 yards of the school record set by Art Schlichter vs. Florida State in 1981. For the season, Haskins has 25 TDs and four interceptions, two of which came against Indiana (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten)

Parris Campbell had nine catches for 142 yards and two TDs, and Terry McLaurin also had two TD catches for Ohio State (6-0, 3-0).

No. 4 Clemson 63, Wake Forest 3

Travis Etienne rushed for 167 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Tigers rolled past the Demon Deacons at Winston-Salem, N.C.

The final score represented Clemson's largest margin of victory ever against an ACC opponent. Etienne, a sophomore, led a rushing attack that ran roughshod over Wake Forest (3-3, 0-2), amassing 471 yards on the ground.

Freshman Lyn-J Dixon added a career-high 163 yards and two scores on 10 carries for Clemson (6-0, 3-0), while senior Adam Choice also posted a career high, rambling for 128 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts.

No. 9 West Virginia 38, Kansas 22

Quarterback Will Grier was intercepted three times in the red zone, but the Mountaineers were still too much for the Jayhawks to handle at Morgantown, W.Va.

Grier was twice intercepted by Kansas cornerback Hasan Defense in the end zone and was picked off again 10 seconds before halftime by Davon Ferguson at the goal line.

Leddie Brown ran for 107 yards on 11 carries, scoring twice as West Virginia (5-0, 3-0 Big 12) remained unbeaten. Kansas (2-4, 0-3) lost its 42nd consecutive Big 12 road game dating back to 2008.

No. 15 Michigan 42, Maryland 21

Shea Patterson passed for 282 yards and three scores, and the Wolverines extended their winning streak to five games with a rout of the Terrapins at Ann Arbor, Mich.

Patterson completed 19 of 27 attempts and was intercepted once. Karan Higdon rushed for 103 yards on 25 carries while Zach Gentry caught seven passes for 112 yards for Michigan (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten).

Ty Johnson returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown for Maryland (3-2, 1-1).

No. 17 Miami (FL) 28, Florida State 27

A couple of second-half defensive plays woke up a dormant offense for the Hurricanes, who rallied from a 20-point deficit for a victory over the Seminoles at Miami.

Miami quarterback N'Kosi Perry struggled for much of the game but ended up throwing four touchdown passes, the last a 41-yarder to tight end Brevin Jordan early in the fourth quarter to give the Hurricanes (5-1, 2-0 ACC) their first lead.

Florida State (3-3, 1-3) was leading 27-7 early in the second half when Miami defensive tackle Gerald Willis III recovered a fumble at the Seminoles' 22-yard line to set up Miami's second touchdown on Perry's fourth-down scoring pass to receiver Lawrence Cager.

Northwestern 29, No. 20 Michigan State 19

Quarterback Clayton Thorson threw for three touchdowns, and the Wildcats rode big plays in the first half to an upset of the Spartans at East Lansing, Mich.

Northwestern (2-3, 2-1 Big Ten) grabbed momentum in the first half, scoring on back-to-back drives that totaled four plays and little more than a minute on the clock. The first came on a 77-yard strike from Thorson to Kyric McGowan; JJ Jefferson then hauled in a 34-yard pass from Thorson to make it 14-3.

Michigan State (3-2, 1-1) continued to struggle offensively. The Spartans took advantage of a pair of turnovers to score 10 points but were unable to muster a rally in the fourth quarter. Brian Lewerke threw for 329 yards, though he was picked off for the sixth time this season.

No. 21 Colorado 28, Arizona State 21

Laviska Shenault Jr. scored all four of the Buffaloes' touchdowns to go with 13 receptions, and Steven Montez had 328 yards passing and two scores in a win over the Sun Devils at Boulder, Colo.

Shenault had 127 yards receiving and added two of his scores on the ground, and Travon McMillian had 30 carries for 136 yards rushing to help Colorado (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) take control of a back-and-fourth game in the second half.

Eno Benjamin ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and Manny Wilkins passed for 222 yards and another score for Arizona State (3-3, 1-2). The Sun Devils didn't trail until the second half but couldn't keep pace with Colorado's offense.

No. 23 North Carolina State 28, Boston College 23

Ryan Finley threw for two touchdowns, and Reggie Gallaspy II rushed for two as the Wolfpack held off the Eagles at Raleigh, N.C.

NC State, which overcame four turnovers and a blocked punt, improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2002 and is 2-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Boston College (4-2, 1-1) played without ACC rushing leader AJ Dillon, who suffered an ankle injury a week earlier against Temple. The Eagles were limited to 120 rushing yards.

Iowa State 48, No. 25 Oklahoma State 42

Starved for offense, the Cyclones found some in untested freshman quarterback Brock Purdy, who threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another score in an upset of the Cowboys at Stillwater, Okla.

Purdy, who had played only two snaps all season with minus-1 yards rushing to show for it, threw for 318 yards and rushed for 84 yards as Iowa State (2-3, 1-2 Big 12) broke a six-game losing streak to the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State (4-2, 1-2) repeatedly hurt itself with penalties (nine for 87 yards) and was harassed by a typically pesky Iowa State defense, which had 16 tackles for loss.

Cowboys quarterback Taylor Cornelius threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 41 yards and another score.

--Field Level Media