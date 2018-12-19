Top 25 roundup: No. 14 Buffalo earns rare win over Syracuse

CJ Massinburg fired in 19 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, and No. 14 Buffalo collected its first victory over Syracuse since 1963, a 71-59 triumph on Tuesday in Syracuse, N.Y.

The Bulls (11-0) had lost to the Orange 18 consecutive times. Syracuse (7-4), which fell to Old Dominion on Saturday, lost back-to-back games at home to nonconference opponents for the first time since 1975.

Jeremy Harris supplied 18 points, six rebounds and three steals, while Nick Perkins contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulls. Davonta Jordan chipped in 10 points with four assists. Massinburg added eight rebounds and five assists.

Elijah Hughes led the Orange with 16 points but also committed six turnovers. Frank Howard had 13 points, Tyus Battle added 11, and Oshae Brissett contributed 10 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

No. 1 Kansas 89, South Dakota 53

Dedric Lawson recorded his seventh double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds as the Jayhawks stomped the Coyotes at Lawrence, Kan.

Charlie Moore, a Cal transfer, sank six 3-pointers after coming into the game just 3-for-22 from behind the arc for Kansas (10-0). Moore netted 18 points to lead a 40-point contribution by the Kansas subs, including a season-high 12 from freshman center David McCormack.

South Dakota (6-6) got a career-high 28 points from Stanley Umude, who also had six rebounds and four assists. The Coyotes' leading scorer, senior forward Trey Burch-Manning, was limited to two points. He fouled out with 6:05 remaining.

No. 2 Duke 101, Princeton 50

RJ Barrett scored 27 points, and the Blue Devils finished the first half with a flourish to take control in a blowout of the Tigers at Durham, N.C.

Zion Williamson added 17 points, while reserves Jack White and Alex O'Connell both tallied 10 points for Duke (10-1).

Myles Stephens scored 19 points for Princeton (5-5), which has lost three of its past four games. The Tigers' previous largest margin of defeat this season was 15 points.

No. 8 Gonzaga 89, UT Arlington 55

Rui Hachimura recorded 20 points and matched his career high of 11 rebounds as the Bulldogs rolled to a nonconference victory over the Mavericks in Spokane, Wash.

Brandon Clarke added 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots as Gonzaga (10-2) snapped a two-game slide. Filip Petrusev scored 14 points off the bench, Corey Kispert had 12 points, and Josh Perkins added 10 for the Bulldogs.

Brian Warren scored 12 points but shot just 4 of 17 for UT Arlington (3-8). Tiandre Jackson-Young added 10 points for the Mavericks, who lost their seventh consecutive game.

No. 15 Ohio State 75, Youngstown State 56

Kaleb Wesson scored 26 of his career-high 31 points in the second half, and the Buckeyes overcame a sluggish start to defeat the Penguins in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State (10-1) fell behind by 12 in the first half and trailed by three at halftime but outscored the Penguins 53-31 over the final 20 minutes. Luther Muhammad and C.J. Jackson each added 11 points for the Buckeyes.

Darius Quisenberry scored 17 and Naz Bohannon had 11 for Youngstown State (4-9).

No. 20 Marquette 92, North Dakota 66

Markus Howard scored 26 points and Sam Hauser added 21 as the Golden Eagles shook off some rust following an extended break and rolled to a nonconference victory over the Fighting Hawks at Milwaukee.

Ed Morrow added a career-high 18 points for Marquette (9-2), which played its first game in 10 days.

Cortez Seales scored 14 points, and Filip Rebraca added 12 for North Dakota (6-6), which fell to 0-2 against ranked teams this season. The Fighting Hawks lost at Kentucky on Nov. 14.

No. 23 Iowa 78, Western Carolina 60

The Hawkeyes, who have won 56 of their past 60 nonconference home games, scored 48 points in the first half and cruised to a victory over the Catamounts in Iowa City.

Iowa (9-2) has won all nine of its nonconference games with two remaining. The Hawkeyes have a chance to notch their first unbeaten record in nonconference play since the 1986-87 season.

Tyler Cook scored a team-high 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting for Iowa. Western Carolina (3-10) got 17 points from Marc Gosselin and 16 from Matt Halvorsen.

--Field Level Media