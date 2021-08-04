







There have been well over 50 transactions so far since free agency began, and while cap space is running out across the league, there's still plenty of talent to be had. Here's a list of the top 25 remaining free agents.

Kawhi Leonard - All signs point to the Clippers re-signing Kawhi after their two biggest competitors for his signature (Miami and Dallas) went in different directions. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports is reporting that it’s pretty much a done deal, as the two sides are likely just ironing out the specifics. Although Leonard is only a few weeks removed from ACL surgery, he’s expected to command an annual salary in the $39M range, something Steve Ballmer won’t even blink at after everything he did to pair him with Paul George.

John Collins- Here we go again. It certainly looked like Collins and the Hawks repaired their relationship after failed contract extension talks last summer, but Shams Charania is reporting that they are “not close to an agreement.” Collins turned down a $90M offer last season, and this time around he is currently turning down a whopping $125M over five years according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick. Collins is holding out for a max deal, but he’s losing leverage as only the Spurs and Thunder have more than $20M in cap space. Something has to give.

Update: Collins accepted the 5-year, $125M offer with the 5th year being a player option.

Spencer Dinwiddie- There are reports that the Wizards are closing in on a 3-year deal worth $60M, but the waiting continues. Dinwiddie is apparently sold on a “Big 3” of Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura and himself, though I’m not sure that’s enough firepower to make the playoffs in a revamped Eastern Conference. Finally healthy, Dinwiddie is just one year removed from putting up 20.6 points and 7.8 dimes.

Kelly Oubre- Definitely one of the most polarizing free agents out there, Oubre couldn’t throw it in the ocean last season but is one season removed from putting up 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 dimes, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.9 triples on 45% shooting. He still has a lot of two-way tools that teams crave, and that’s why he’s likely to get a considerable offer. Spurs beat reporter Tom Orsborn said that Oubre is pushing for a move to San Antonio with his camp believing he would “flourish under Pop and the developmental staff.” The Spurs just traded DeMar DeRozan and could use another wing, and we know they have the cap space if the interest is mutual. I’d also keep an eye on Dallas here.

Dennis Schroder- Whenever you think you’re having a bad day, just remember that Schroder turned down a 4-year, $84 extension from the Lakers prior to the offseason. After a poor performance in the playoffs, the market simply hasn’t been there and most of the money has dried up across the league. There have been some rumblings that the Knicks and Mavericks have interest, but it would have to be on a team-friendly deal.

Lauri Markkanen- For all his flaws and durability concerns, at the end of the day he’s still a young 7-footer who shot nearly 41% on his catch-and-shoot 3s. Shams Charania has reported that Chicago’s restricted free agent has “several suitors,” and it sounds like the Wolves have been the most aggressive team so far. One other suitor that makes a ton of sense is the OKC Thunder, as they are loaded on cap space and are desperate for frontcourt depth.

Josh Hart- If he could shoot a little better, Hart would’ve been long gone by now. He’s still going to have a big market, to be clear, as he’s one of the best rebounding guards in the NBA and brings toughness and versatility on the defensive end. The Pelicans will be able to match offers, but the Cavaliers are making a push for his signature and are exploring sign-and-trade opportunities.

Victor Oladipo- His career has been derailed by injuries and you have to wonder just how much he has left in the tank. His quad/knee issues have zapped his athleticism a good bit, and while he did show flashes of his former self at times in Houston, his efficiency was mediocre. There’s still some name value here which may tempt some teams, but it’s clear that he’ll need to take a one-year “prove-it” deal wherever he goes. Don’t be surprised if he goes unsigned for a while until he gets a clean bill of health.

Reggie Jackson- A breakout player in the postseason, Jackson put up 17.8 points and 3.4 assists on 48% shooting and 40% from beyond the arc across 19 games. The Clippers will surely make him a priority, as they are going to need all the firepower they can get with Kawhi missing most or all of the 2021-22 season. Their biggest competitors for his signature are the Pelicans, Celtics and Nuggets.

Enes Kanter- While he is a defensive liability, Kanter can step into the rotation almost anywhere in the league and be a walking double-double -- last season he averaged 11.2 points and 11.0 rebounds in only 24 minutes. There hasn’t been much noise on the rumor mill, though it’s been said that the Nets are eyeing him as a possible LaMarcus Aldridge replacement.

Danny Green- One of the streakiest shooters in the NBA, Green is getting up there in age but remains one of the best pure 3-and-D players. Plus, his experience in the playoffs is a huge plus to many contending teams. Green has been linked to almost every contender out there, but there’s also some talk that he could head back to the Lakers on a minimum deal to chase another ring.

Jarred Vanderbilt- If the Wolves strike out on Lauri Markkanen there’s a good chance Vandy returns to Minnesota. He has no offensive game outside the paint, but he’s a unique prospect with his playmaking ability. He’s also a plus defender and one of the best rebounders at his position, so he’ll have no shortage of suitors for those looking for some upside.

Lou Williams- He’ll be 35 soon after the NBA season tips off and is constantly targeted on defense when he’s on the floor. There’s still plenty left in the tank on the offensive end though, and he proved it when Trae Young went down with an injury. Atlanta would like to bring him back, but they’ll face stiff competition from the Bucks and Pacers for his signature.

Hamidou Diallo- Another upside play, the Pistons front office is very high on Diallo so it’s hard to imagine them letting him walk. One of the best athletes in the NBA, Diallo’s shot is slowly improving and he’s also a decent playmaker these days. His best attribute is his ability to get to the rim at will, and he projects to be a plus defender down the road with his size.

Isaiah Hartenstein- Perhaps one of the NBA’s best-kept secrets, Hartenstein always seems to produce when he gets an opportunity as a do-it-all big man. He was phenomenal for the Cavaliers last season, but became expendable when the Cavs drafted Evan Mobley and re-signed Jarrett Allen for $100M. I’d love to see a team like the Mavericks or Hornets get involved here.

DeMarcus Cousins- He can barely jump over a credit card these days with injuries robbing him of any lift he once had, and he’s a total zero on the defensive end right now which forces him to gamble unnecessarily. He can still contribute as a focal point of a second unit offense, but so far it sounds like his market has been pretty dry.

Andre Iguodala- He got to golf for a full year back in Memphis so maybe that prolongs his career. Now 37 years old, Iggy has a lot of tread on his tires, but if he’s load-managed properly he could be a real asset in the playoffs for his ability to shadow the opposing team’s best wing.

Terence Davis- From a pure talent standpoint Davis should be much higher on this list, but off-court concerns has resulted in a slow market so far. Davis excelled with the Kings last season, scoring 11.7 points with 1.7 dimes and 2.0 triples.

Edmond Sumner- Indiana’s front office is high on Sumner so there’s a good chance he’s brought back. He’s still a bit of a mystery box after missing so much time with injuries throughout his career, but there’s some real upside as a two-way wing and he can jump out of the gym. I’d like to see a rebuilding team take a flier.

Marquese Chriss- He missed all of last season with an injury, but let’s not forget that he was starting to figure things out for the Warriors to close the 2019-20 season as a rim protector and playmaker (he essentially had the David West role). He could end up being a bargain.

Harry Giles- Still a total wildcard, Giles flashed his upside in the preseason but rarely touched the floor for Portland in the regular season. I’d love to see him take a one-year prove-it deal on a rebuilding team to see if he can finally put it together.

Isaiah Thomas- It sounds like a Boston reunion is on the table with Brad Stevens calling the shots. They are in need of some PG depth, and while the nostalgia will be fun, I doubt Thomas has much left to offer. He did show that he was healthy for the Pelicans last season on a 10-day deal, but he hardly moved the needle.

Khem Birch- A low-end rotation player, Birch is coming off his best stretch as a pro with the Raptors where he averaged 11.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 blocks. He’ll be 29 years old and should easily find work as a reliable backup center.

Raul Neto- A reliable ball-handler and improving shooter, Neto is coming off his best season as a pro and is said to have a handful of suitors. A return to the Wizards isn’t out of the question, but a team like the Warriors could make things interesting.

J.J. Redick- One of the best pure shooters in the NBA for the last decade, Redick had trouble staying healthy last season and can probably only handle minutes in the teens for a contender. His market has been non-existent so far.