Top 25 players on Raiders roster ranked: 11-15

Our countdown of the top 25 players on the Raiders roster continued with the spots 11-15.

15. DE Tyree Wilson

Coming in as the Raiders’ top pick at seventh overall, Wilson has loads of raw potential. He has some developing to do and it has yet to start as he’s been injured. He lands inside the top 15 just based on his bonafides as the second edge rusher taken in this draft. But he has much to prove to move up the list.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

14. TE Michael Mayer

Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (TE10) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Widely considered the best tight end coming into this year’s draft, he was expected to be selected in the middle part of the first round. He slid into the second round where the Raiders traded up to pick 35 to grab him. Mayer is a mismatch in the receiving game against linebackers and can clear lanes in the run game as well. He should make an immediate impact.

13. LG Dylan Parham

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Parham impressed enough as a rookie, the Raiders made sure they found a way to get him on the field right away. He could’ve played any of the three interior lineman spots, and they slotted him in at left guard, where he was the best of the interior trio.

Advertisement

12. DE Chandler Jones

Oct 23, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after making a play against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

This is not the ranking you want from such a high priced free agent addition from a year ago, but it’s hard to justify any higher a rank than this. Most of last season, Jones was a non-factor. He had a three-game stretch where he was everything the Raiders hoped he would be. But that’s not nearly enough. And he’s 33 years old, it’s hard to predict he will improve.

11. FB Jakob Johnson

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 25: Jakob Johnson #45 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Johnson was a battering ram, clearing holes for Josh Jacobs to become the league’s leading rusher. One of the best in the business.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire