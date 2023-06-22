Top 25 players on Raiders roster ranked: 16-20

We continue our countdown of the Top 25 Raiders players, entering the Top 20.

20. S Marcus Epps

With a need at strong safety, the Raiders went out and signed Epps. The former sixth round pick by the Vikings takes over as the projected starter after his first full season as an NFL starter with the Eagles last season.

The 27-year-old has three interceptions and 15 pass breakups in four NFL seasons.

19. TE Austin Hooper

Back in 2019, Hooper was named to his second Pro Bowl. He hasn’t cracked 450 yards and five touchdowns in a season since then, but was still considered a starter. That is until the Raiders took Michael Mayer in the second round of the draft. Even still, Hooper should contribute as a receiving threat.

18. LB Divine Deablo

Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) reacts to a pass break up in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Currently wearing the green dot helmet as the longest tenured linebacker on the Raiders roster (two years). The former safety has shown improvement in each of his two NFL seasons, and has bulked up this offseason in the hopes of cementing himself as a long term answer at linebacker.

17. S Tre'von Moehrig

A pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is broken up by Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig (25) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

After a promising rookie season, the former second round pick dropped off in his second season. I don’t think anyone is ready to write him off after one bad season. This season will be when we find out if he is destined for NFL success or a replacement level performer.

16. RT Jermaine Eluemunor

Eluemunor quietly had a decent 2022 season at right tackle. Much of the line struggled early on after the coaching staff had them moving around all camp and into the season, trying to find the best combination. But once everyone settled in, Eluemunor played fairly well. The Raiders may ultimately seek to find a dominant right tackle, but for now, they can get by with Eluemunor.

