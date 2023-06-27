Top 25 players on Raiders roster ranked: 1-5

We’ve reached the end of our countdown. The top five players on the Raiders roster.

5. K Daniel Carlson

Clutch Carlson. He was named a First Team All Pro last season for the first time. And he arguably had an even better season in 2021 when he was a Second Team All Pro. Carlson has nailed 93% of his field goals over the past three seasons. Last season, he was brought out to attempt 13 field goals of 50 yards or more. And he made 11 of them. Now if he could just eliminate those random missed extra points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

4. LT Kolton Miller

Miller is as steady as they come at the left tackle spot. A very valuable commodity in the NFL. He hasn’t given up more than four sacks and five penalties in any of the past three seasons and has missed just three games in his five-year career.

3. RB Josh Jacobs

Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball pressured by Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -USA TODAY Sports

The reigning rushing title holder, Jacobs took his already solid game to the next level last season. And he did it behind and often very shaky offensive front. He put the Raiders on his back in three of their six wins last season and was a major contributing factor in two other wins as well.

2. DE Maxx Crosby

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 18: Chandler Jones #55 and Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after Crosby recorded a sack in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Easily the best defender on this Raiders team. There isn’t even a close second. That’s a statement you could make every year of his four-year NFL career, but last season he set career highs across the board with 12.5 sacks, 22 QB hits, and an NFL edge rusher best 89 combined tackles with a league-leading 22 tackles for a loss. The past couple seasons, he has had his talents recognized with Pro Bowl nods.

Advertisement

1. WR Davante Adams

Adams was everything the Raiders hoped for and more. The Bay Area native suited up for his childhood team and dominated, catching 100 passes for 1516 yards and a league-best 14 touchdowns to be named First Team All Pro for the third straight year. His 1516 yards receiving beat Tim Brown’s old record by 108 yards. Yes, it was in 17 games, but at the average of 89 yards per game, he still would’ve comfortably had the record.

Back to the beginning of the countdown...

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire