Top 25 Pass Rushers ranked by “Godfather of Recruiting”

In 2021 the Nebraska Cornhuskers were one of the worst pass-rushing teams in the entire country. In 12 games, the team ranked 98th overall and only had 20 total sacks on the season for an average of 1.67 sacks a game. They were tied with those other elite pass-rushing units along with Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisiana Tech, Texas, and Washington.

A new list by the “Godfather of Recruiting” Mike Farrell of MikeFerrellSports.com recently ranked the Top 50 pass rushers in college football. One Husker has made the list and is placed in the Top 25, so we here at Cornhuskerwire have listed the Top 25 pass rushers in college football headed into 2021.

Nebraska used the transfer portal and “Name, Image, and Likeness” to improve their pass rush heading into the 2022 season. We’ll find out on August 27th if those offseason moves have made the difference or if the struggles from 2021 will continue into this season. Only time will tell.

Scroll below to look at the Top 25 and find out where the one Husker (you’ve probably figured out which one) is ranked.

Devere Levelston - SMU

Nov 12, 2011; Dallas, TX, USA; A general view of a Southern Methodist Mustangs helmet during the game with the Navy Midshipmen at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The Midshipmen defeated the Mustangs 24-17. The Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Yasir Abdullah - Louisville

Nov 6, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals linebacker Yasir Abdullah (22) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Clemson defeated Louisville 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Khris Bogle - Michigan State

Florida Gators linebacker Khris Bogle (8) yells in celebration after a tackle for loss during a game against Florida State in Gainesville Fla., Nov. 27, 2021.

Syndication Gainesville Sun

Gabriel Murphy - UCLA

Sep 25, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmets on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Grayson Murphy - UCLA

Sep 25, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmets on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Derick Hall - Auburn

Akron Zips running back Jonzell Norrils (6) is tacked by Auburn Tigers defensive lineman T.D. Moultry (99) and Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Akron Zips 37-0.

Tuli Tuipulotu - USC

Dec 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Nikko Remigio (4) runs the ball against USC Trojans defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (49) during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Brenton Cox Jr - Florida

Florida Gators linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1) sacks UCF Knights quarterback Mikey Keene (16). The Gators lead 10-9 over the Central Florida Knights at the half in the Gasparilla Bowl Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner]2021

Oca 122324 Ufvsucfgasbowl

Durell Nchami - Maryland

Maryland Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Ali Gaye - LSU

Oct 3, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals (8) is hit by LSU Tigers defensive lineman Ali Gaye (11) after he releases the ball during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Harrison - Ohio State

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) rushes on defense at Michigan State Spartans guard Kevin Jarvis (75) at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

BJ Ojulari - LSU

Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (8) chases down Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Will McDonald - Iowa State

Iowa State junior defensive end Will McDonald IV sacks TCU junior quarterback Max Duggan in the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

20211126 Iowastatevstcu

Josiah Stewart - Costal Carolina

Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) reacts during a trick play against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second half of the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Verse - Florida State

Sep 18, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito (13) runs with the ball as Albany Great Danes defensive lineman Jared Verse (96) and linebacker AJ Mistler (41) defend during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Carter II - Army

Sep 5, 2020; West Point, New York, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders quarterback Chase Cunningham (16) throws the ball as Army Black Knights linebacker Andre Carter II (34) pursues during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Tupuola-Fetui - Washington

Nov 23, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington Huskies helmet sits during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Ochaun Mathis - Nebraska

Oct 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to throws as TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) chases during the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Murphy - Clemson

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) pressures Georgia Tech freshman Jordan Yates (13) during the third quarter in Clemson, S.C., September 18, 2021.

Ncaa Football Georgia Tech At Clemson

Isaiah Foskey - Notre Dame

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Turner - Alabama

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) is sacked by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) in the second quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Herbig - Wisconsin

Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Austin Allen (11) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Felix Anukike-Uzomah - Kansas State

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Kansas State Wildcats helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Smith - Georgia

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith (4) in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Will Anderson - Alabama

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) combine to sack Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Alabama defeated Cincinnati 27-6 to advance to the national championship game. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

College Football Playoffs Alabama Vs Cincinnati

