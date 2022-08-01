Top 25 Pass Rushers ranked by “Godfather of Recruiting”
In 2021 the Nebraska Cornhuskers were one of the worst pass-rushing teams in the entire country. In 12 games, the team ranked 98th overall and only had 20 total sacks on the season for an average of 1.67 sacks a game. They were tied with those other elite pass-rushing units along with Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisiana Tech, Texas, and Washington.
A new list by the “Godfather of Recruiting” Mike Farrell of MikeFerrellSports.com recently ranked the Top 50 pass rushers in college football. One Husker has made the list and is placed in the Top 25, so we here at Cornhuskerwire have listed the Top 25 pass rushers in college football headed into 2021.
Nebraska used the transfer portal and “Name, Image, and Likeness” to improve their pass rush heading into the 2022 season. We’ll find out on August 27th if those offseason moves have made the difference or if the struggles from 2021 will continue into this season. Only time will tell.
Scroll below to look at the Top 25 and find out where the one Husker (you’ve probably figured out which one) is ranked.
Devere Levelston - SMU
Nov 12, 2011; Dallas, TX, USA; A general view of a Southern Methodist Mustangs helmet during the game with the Navy Midshipmen at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The Midshipmen defeated the Mustangs 24-17. The Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Yasir Abdullah - Louisville
Nov 6, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals linebacker Yasir Abdullah (22) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Clemson defeated Louisville 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Khris Bogle - Michigan State
Florida Gators linebacker Khris Bogle (8) yells in celebration after a tackle for loss during a game against Florida State in Gainesville Fla., Nov. 27, 2021.
Syndication Gainesville Sun
Gabriel Murphy - UCLA
Sep 25, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmets on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Grayson Murphy - UCLA
Sep 25, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmets on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Derick Hall - Auburn
Akron Zips running back Jonzell Norrils (6) is tacked by Auburn Tigers defensive lineman T.D. Moultry (99) and Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Akron Zips 37-0.
Tuli Tuipulotu - USC
Dec 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Nikko Remigio (4) runs the ball against USC Trojans defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (49) during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Brenton Cox Jr - Florida
Florida Gators linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1) sacks UCF Knights quarterback Mikey Keene (16). The Gators lead 10-9 over the Central Florida Knights at the half in the Gasparilla Bowl Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner]2021
Oca 122324 Ufvsucfgasbowl
Durell Nchami - Maryland
Maryland Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
Ali Gaye - LSU
Oct 3, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals (8) is hit by LSU Tigers defensive lineman Ali Gaye (11) after he releases the ball during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Zach Harrison - Ohio State
Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) rushes on defense at Michigan State Spartans guard Kevin Jarvis (75) at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
BJ Ojulari - LSU
Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (8) chases down Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Will McDonald - Iowa State
Iowa State junior defensive end Will McDonald IV sacks TCU junior quarterback Max Duggan in the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
20211126 Iowastatevstcu
Josiah Stewart - Costal Carolina
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) reacts during a trick play against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second half of the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jared Verse - Florida State
Sep 18, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito (13) runs with the ball as Albany Great Danes defensive lineman Jared Verse (96) and linebacker AJ Mistler (41) defend during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Andre Carter II - Army
Sep 5, 2020; West Point, New York, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders quarterback Chase Cunningham (16) throws the ball as Army Black Knights linebacker Andre Carter II (34) pursues during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Zion Tupuola-Fetui - Washington
Nov 23, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington Huskies helmet sits during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Ochaun Mathis - Nebraska
Oct 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to throws as TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) chases during the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Myles Murphy - Clemson
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) pressures Georgia Tech freshman Jordan Yates (13) during the third quarter in Clemson, S.C., September 18, 2021.
Ncaa Football Georgia Tech At Clemson
Isaiah Foskey - Notre Dame
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Turner - Alabama
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) is sacked by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) in the second quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Herbig - Wisconsin
Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Austin Allen (11) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Felix Anukike-Uzomah - Kansas State
Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Kansas State Wildcats helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Nolan Smith - Georgia
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith (4) in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Will Anderson - Alabama
Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) combine to sack Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Alabama defeated Cincinnati 27-6 to advance to the national championship game. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]
College Football Playoffs Alabama Vs Cincinnati
