Top 25 NFL draft prospects in the College Football Playoff

Today is the day. The College Football Playoff has arrived. Cincinnati will square off against Alabama at 2:30 p.m. (CT). Georgia will play against Michigan in the nightcap at 6:30 p.m.

There will be plenty of 2022 NFL draft prospects on the field on New Year’s Eve. Here are my Top 25 prospects (non-quarterbacks).

1. Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan

Hutchinson is the top player in the 2022 NFL Draft. Hutchinson is a powerful edge rusher that converts speed to power. The sure-fire Top Five pick has 58 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks on the season. Hutchinson is capable of taking over games, just go back and watch his performance against Ohio State this season. Hutchinson had three sacks and 15 pressures.

2. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Neal is a mountain of a man, standing at 6-7 and weighing 350 pounds. He has quick feet and is able to mirror pass rushers. The athletic offensive tackle could have a Tristan Wirfs-like impact as a rookie.

3. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Davis is a game-wrecker from his defensive tackle position. The former three-star recruit is a roadblock as a run defender. He eats up blocks and is a big reason why the Bulldogs are giving up less than three yards per rushing attempt.

4. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Dean is everywhere for the Georgia defense. The athletic linebacker unlocks his speed to chase down ball carriers sideline-to-sideline. He uses his speed and burst to shoot gaps and make plays behind the line of scrimmage.

5. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

Ojabo is a twitched-up athlete that possesses an explosive first step. With his blend of length and athleticism, Ojabo is a terror off the edge for offensive tackles.

6. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

The next Alabama wide receiver that will be selected in the first round in the draft. Williams has blazing speed and is a threat to score anytime the ball is in his hands. He’s a big-play threat (21.3 yards per reception).

7. Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia

Six-foot-five, 275-pound men should not be able to move the way Walker moves. Walker is an offensive tackle’s worst nightmare with his quickness, length, and power.

Story continues

8. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Sauce Gardner vs Jameson Williams is going to be must-watch TV. It’s a battle of two future first-round picks. Gardner is a sticky cover corner that takes away half the field. Gardner has yet to give up a touchdown in his career and has only allowed 96 yards in coverage (PFF).

9. Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati

At 6-5 and 255 pounds, Sanders has the ideal NFL frame and length. He wins with a quick first step and pure athleticism to blow by opposing offensive lineman.

10. Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan

Hill is a versatile defensive back that lives in the slot for the Wolverines. He reminds me of a more athletic Micah Hyde. He looks like he was shot out of a cannon when he comes downhill in run support.

11. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

The former wide receiver and Clemson transfer is a sticky cover corner. Kendrick has coordinated movement skills. He has loose, oily hips to easily flip and run with wide receivers.

12. Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia

Wyatt has an explosive first step and lives in the opponent’s backfield. He has good lateral quickness to make plays up and down the line of scrimmage.

13. Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama

The Alabama defensive tackle passes the eye test. Mathis has powerful shoulders and stuns offensive linemen with his strong, heavy hands. He gets upfield quickly by winning off the snap, possessing a quick first step.

14. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

The Georgia defensive back is a rangy, centerfield safety. Cine covers a lot of real estate in the backend of Georgia’s defense. Cine has a high football IQ and shows great route recognition.

15. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

Battle is a do-it-all safety. He shows good range in coverage. The Alabama safety is solid in run support and can help on special teams. Battle does a bit of everything for the Crimson Tide, as evident as his stat line: 74 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, two touchdowns and three pass deflections.

16. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Harris is at his best playing in the box. He’s an outstanding athlete that is an enforcer against the run. Harris has all the tools to be a three-down backer at the next level.

17. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

Pierce is a big-play threat for the Bearcats. He has great hands and is excellent in contested catches situations. Pierce works his tail off as a run blocker. He’s an athletic freak and has experience playing on special teams.

18. George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Pickens is coming off a torn ACL and could see his stock rise with a strong showing in the College Football Playoffs. Pickens has a big frame and a large catch radius. He’s got good hands and does a great job of climbing the ladder.

19. Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia

The former five-star recruit is a versatile offensive lineman that’s capable of playing guard or tackle. Salyer has played right tackle, left tackle, and guard for the Bulldogs.

20. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

Tindall is an explosive linebacker that has all the tools to be an enforcer against the run. With his speed and burst, he has outstanding range. Tindall’s short-area burst makes him a terror from tackle to tackle.

21. Henry To’o To’o, LB, Alabama

To’o To’o isn’t as twitched up as Harris, but he’s an athletic linebacker that possesses sideline-to-sideline quickness. He has a high football IQ and is quick to read and react.

22. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

The Jim Thorpe Award winner enters the CFP with two interceptions and 11 pass deflections. Bryant plays with a veteran-like savvy and does a great job of disrupting wide receivers at the catch point.

23. Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Alabama

Billingsley is a tight end in a wide receiver’s body. He has good quickness for the position. He has strong hands and routinely catches the ball away from his body and looks to make plays after the catch.

24. James Cook, RB, Georgia

The younger brother of Dalvin Cook is a dynamic back in space. He could step in from day one and be a pass-catching specialist out of the backfield. With his quick feet and explosiveness, he’s a terror with the ball in his hands.

25. Andrew Stueber, OT, Michigan

Stueber could step in from day one and be a team’s starting right tackle. Stueber plays through the whistle and excels as a run blocker.

List