Top 25 most desirable schools when it comes to conference value. You’ll like where Ohio State is.

With all of the recent conference expansion, many teams and conferences are still trying to figure out where it will all stop. Ohio State is in pretty good shape as the so-called flag bearer of one of the two healthiest conferences — the SEC and Big Ten.

However, aside from that, many athletic directors and suit-wearing administrators across the other Power Five conferences are trying to figure out how they can survive and be as sustainable as possible in the future. Much of that will no doubt boil down to what schools remain or are a part of each conference in the future.

With all of that in mind, Sports Illustrated set out to rank every Power Five school and what their desirability is when it comes to conference value. It used five measurements with the lower index scores winning out:

Football Rank

Academics

All Sports

Attendance

Viewership

Using those metrics, SI attributed a total score for desirability. You can take a look at all 69 Power Five rankings, but we’re focusing solely on the top 25 here, with Ohio State sitting in an extreme position of strength, at least according to the formula SI devised.

But first, let’s get the explanation of each measurement out of the way.

Explaining the metrics used according to Sports Illustrated

Football ranking: This is a five-year average of the Sagarin ratings from 2017 to ’21, using only the current and future Power 5 schools. Sagarin’s numbers are by no means infallible, but they do rank everyone and have been in popular use for a long time, so they’ll serve the purpose here. The top school: Alabama, to the surprise of no one. The worst: Kansas, also the surprise of no one.

Academic ranking: This is simply the most recent U.S. News & World Report’s national universities rankings, released in 2021. University presidents like to talk about this metric. So do TV execs, when they’re trying to justify moving UCLA into the same league with Michigan and Northwestern. The top academic school among the Power 5: Stanford. The school at the bottom: West Virginia.

All-sports ranking: This is the Learfield Directors’ Cup Division I standings for the 2021–22 academic year, which rates performance in 19 sports, with the mandatory sport counters being baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and women’s volleyball. The top overall athletic program: Texas, for the second straight year. The laggard of the Power 5: Cincinnati, which didn’t have much to back up that breakthrough football season.

Football attendance: This was an average of home-game attendance (via NCAA data) from 2017 to ’21, tossing out ’20 since that season was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. How big is your stadium? And how many fans do you bring to it for home games? Size matters. The top draw: Michigan in the Big House. Fewest butts in seats: Duke, which last year averaged a sad 15,424 fans per home game.

Broadcast viewership: This was the total number of football games that drew one million or more viewers: from 2017 to ’21, also tossing out ’20 due to the wide disparity in number of games played across the country. Citing media markets can be misleading; Rutgers being in the New York market doesn’t mean the Scarlet Knights are delivering an audience. The number of games watched by a million or more people better illustrates which teams are actually bringing eyeballs to screens. The program with the most games that reached the one million benchmark: Oklahoma. The programs few have tuned in to watch in recent years: Oregon State, Rutgers and Duke.

No. 25 (tie) - Miami Hurricanes

Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes helmets sit on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 23 (tie)

Academics | No. 22 (tie)

All Sports | No. 48

Attendance | No. 34

Viewership | No. 24 (tie)

No. 25 (tie) - Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) celebrates during a 24-14 win against Baylor on Oct. 2. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 10

Academics | No. 65 (tie)

All Sports | No. 22

Attendance | No. 30

Viewership | No. 24 (tie)

No. 24 - Tennessee Volunteers

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 54

Academics | No. 45 (tie)

All Sports | No. 13

Attendance | No. 9

Viewership | No. 28 (tie)

No. 22 (tie) - Oregon Ducks

An “End racism” sticker joins the American Flag on the helmets of Oregon players Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 20

Academics | No. 41 (tie)

All Sports | No. 30

Attendance | No. 36

Viewership | No. 18 (tie)

No. 22 (tie) - North Carolina Tar Heels

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 48 (tie)

Academics | No. 11 (tie)

All Sports | No. 6

Attendance | No. 39

Viewership | No. 41 (tie)

No. 21 - Iowa Hawkeyes

Dec 27, 2019; San Diego, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky the Hawk gestures in the first half against the Southern California Trojans during the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 9

Academics | No. 38 (tie)

All Sports | No. 52

Attendance | No. 20

Viewership | No. 21 (tie)

No. 20 - Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State mascot Sparty takes the field before the Youngstown State game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 27

Academics | No. 38 (tie)

All Sports | No. 39

Attendance | No. 18

Viewership | No. 15

No. 19 - Florida State Seminoles

Sep 8, 2018; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles had a special sticker on their helmets to honor former FSU player Burt Reynolds who died this past week. The Florida State Seminoles host the Samford Bulldogs at Doak Campbell Stadium. Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 56

Academics | No. 22 (tie)

All Sports | No. 14

Attendance | No. 21 (tie)

Viewership | No. 21 (tie)

No. 18 - UCLA Bruins

Sep 25, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmets on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 56

Academics | No. 22 (tie)

All Sports | No. 14

Attendance | No. 21 (tie)

Viewership | No. 21 (tie)

No. 17 - Stanford Cardinal

Nov 20, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; General view of the Stanford Cardinal helmet during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 56

Academics | No. 22 (tie)

All Sports | No. 14

Attendance | No. 21 (tie)

Viewership | No. 21 (tie)

No. 16 - Clemson Tigers

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 4

Academics | No. 33 (tie)

All Sports | No. 58

Attendance | No. 14

Viewership | No. 7

No. 15 - Washington Huskies

Aug 31, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; The Washington Huskies mascot, Harry the Husky, runs out of the tunnel before the start of a game against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Husky Stadium. Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 25

Academics | No. 24 (tie)

All Sports | No. 27

Attendance | No. 19

Viewership | No. 16 (tie)

No. 14 - LSU Tigers

LSU cornerback enters transfer portal, lists Ohio State in top 4

Oct 6, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; A detailed view of LSU Tigers football helmets against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 14

Academics | No. 62

All Sports | No. 16

Attendance | No. 6

Viewership | No. 11

No. 13 - Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 11

Academics | No. 41 (tie)

All Sports | No. 31

Attendance | No. 11

Viewership | No. 12 (tie)

No. 12 - Texas A&M Aggies

Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 12 (tie)

Academics | No. 30 (tie)

All Sports | No. 24

Attendance | No. 5

Viewership | No. 18 (tie)

No. 11 - Penn State Nittany Lions

Dec 28, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Shane Simmons (34) and linebacker Cam Brown (6) and the mascot celebrate after the game against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 7

Academics | No. 28 (tie)

All Sports | No. 41

Attendance | No. 2

Viewership | No. 10

No. 10 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 1

Academics | No. 55 (tie)

All Sports | No. 21

Attendance | No. 4

Viewership | No. 4

No. 9 - USC Trojans

Sep 7, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans white horse mascot Traveller during the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Stanford 45-20. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 30

Academics | No. 10

All Sports | No. 12

Attendance | No. 23 (tie)

Viewership | No. 9

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma helmets are seen before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 5

Academics | No. 52 (tie)

All Sports | No. 10

Attendance | No. 14

Viewership | No. 1

No. 7 - Wisconsin Badgers

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 8

Academics | No. 17

All Sports | No. 23

Attendance | No. 15 (tie)

Viewership | No. 12

No. 6 - Florida Gators

Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Florida Gators’ helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 18

Academics | No. 11 (tie)

All Sports | No. 5

Attendance | No. 12

Viewership | No. 12 (tie)

No. 5 - Georgia Bulldogs

Nov. 15, 2014; Athens; Georgia mascot UGA IX is shown on the field during their win over the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Georgia won 34-7. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 3

Academics | No. 19

All Sports | No. 18

Attendance | No. 8

Viewership | No. 5 (tie)

No. 4 - Texas Longhorns

Ohio State now has 3 of top 15 Texas football prospects for 2022

Sep 21, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns fan poses with the University of Texas logo on Bevo Boulevard before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 12 (tie)

Academics | No. 4

All Sports | No. 1

Attendance | No. 7

Viewership | No. 7 (tie)

No. 3 - Notre Dame

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 6

Academics | No. 5

All Sports | No. 8

Attendance | No. 16

Viewership | No. 2 (tie)

No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines

Michigan analyst Ryan Osborn was allegedly coaching against NCAA rules

Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; An Michigan Wolverines helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 16

Academics | No. 8

All Sports | No. 3

Attendance | No. 1

Viewership | No. 5 (tie)

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State football recruiting commitments ranked by state since 2000

Jan 1, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cheerleaders and mascot Brutus Buckeye lead the team onto the field prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2015 Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Desirability Breakdown

Football Rank | No. 2

Academics | No. 20 (tie)

All Sports | No. 4

Attendance | No. 3

Viewership | No. 2 (tie)

