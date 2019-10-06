Top 25: Lions Back in Top 10
The Nittany Lions are back in the top 10, moving up two spots in both the USA Today/Amway Poll and the Associated Press Poll. Penn State is ranked No. 9 in the Coaches Poll and No. 10 in the AP Top 25 heading into Saturday's game at Iowa.
Six other Big Ten programs are ranked in the Coaches Poll. Ohio State moved up to No. 4 following its 34-10 win over Michigan State. The loss knocked the Spartans back out of the poll, but Minnesota joined at No. 25. Wisconsin moved up one spot to No. 8, while Michigan moved up two spots to No. 16 following its 10-3 win over Iowa. The Hawkeyes sit at No. 18 heading into Saturday night's showdown with Penn State.
Those same six schools made the AP Poll. Ohio State is now tied with Georgia at No. 3. Wisconsin stayed at No. 8, while Michigan moved up three spots to No. 16. Iowa is at No. 17 and Minnesota sits at No. 26.
Penn State's game against Iowa will air on ABC at 7:30 PM ET Saturday night.
Coaches Poll
1) Alabama
2) Clemson
3) Georgia
4) Ohio State
5) Oklahoma
6) LSU
7) Florida
8) Wisconsin
9) Penn State
10) Notre Dame
11) Texas
12) Auburn
13) Oregon
14) Boise State
15) Utah
16) Michigan
17) Wake Forest
18) Iowa
19) Virginia
20) Memphis
21) Texas A&M
22) SMU
23) Baylor
24) Arizona State
25) Minnesota
AP Top 25
1) Alabama
2) Clemson
3) Georgia
3) Ohio State
5) LSU
6) Oklahoma
7) Florida
8) Wisconsin
9) Notre Dame
10) Penn State
11) Texas
12) Auburn
13) Oregon
14) Boise State
15) Utah
16) Michigan
17) Iowa
18) Arizona State
19) Wake Forest
20) Virginia
21) SMU
22) Baylor
23) Memphis
24) Texas A&M
25) Cincinnati
26) Minnesota