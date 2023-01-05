Top 25 college football teams in home attendance for 2022 season

While the Badgers didn’t have the best year on the field, Wisconsin fans still vaulted Wisconsin into the top 20 of home attendance this season.

A number of Big Ten programs were near the top of the top according to D1.ticker, a website that has every team’s attendance numbers in 2022.

According to average attendance per the website’s data, it was a trio of Big Ten teams in the top three spots. Where did the Badgers fall within the top 25 in terms of average home attendance last season?

Here is a complete look at which college football programs landed in the top 25:

Ole Miss: 62,575 fans per game

Oct 31, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin congratulates Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) after a touchdown during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Washington: 62,933 fans per game

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) lines up the offense for a snap against Texas during the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 in San Antonio.

Virginia Tech: 64,356 fans per game

Nov 19, 2022; Lynchburg, Virginia, USA; The Virginia Tech Hokies defense celebrates knocking down a Liberty pass in the second half at Williams Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

USC: 64,487 fans per game

Dec 10, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams poses for photos during a press conference in the Astor Ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY, after winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State: 67,524 fans per game

Nov 19, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State University tight end Markeston Douglas (85) catches a one-handed touchdown during the second half against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State: 69,047 fans per game

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talks on the headset against the Wisconsin Badgers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa: 69,250 fans per game

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz pulls on his headphones in the first quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Arkansas: 73,155 fans per game

Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks mascots during the second quarter against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin: 74,159 fans per game

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jordan Turner celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina: 75,785 fans per game

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) rolls out from the pocket during the third quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Notre Dame: 76,193 fans per game

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson: 80,694 fans per game

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) and teammates celebrate their win after the game at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021. Clemson won 30-0.

Oklahoma: 83,835 fans per game

Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman (5) celebrates an interception with Danny Stutsman (28) and Jeffery Johnson (77) in the first half during the Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.

Auburn: 85,203 fans per game

Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze and athletic director John Cohen pose for photos during Freeze’s introduction at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nebraska: 86,637 fans per game

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Florida: 87,180 fans per game

Oct 16, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) changes the play against LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia: 92,746 fans per game

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga on the sideline during the first half in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M: 97,213 fans per game

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama: 98,981 fans per game

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches the Crimson Tide warm up before playing New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Texas: 100,242 fans per game

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries a ball during warmups before the Texas versus Oklahoma State football game at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Tennessee Volunteers: 100,532 fans per game

Sep 22, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The 102,455 sign which is the seating capacity in Neyland Stadium and the Power T logo on the south entrance at Neyland Stadium at a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

LSU: 100,596 fans per game

LSU football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him on March 24.

Ohio State: 104,663 fans per game

Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball in the first quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.

Penn State Nittany Lions: 107,739 fans per game

Jul 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin speaks to the media during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan: 110,246 fans per game

Apr 2, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh listens in as quarterback Alan Bowman (15) huddles up the offense during the Spring game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

