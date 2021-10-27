Top 25 college basketball rankings: Gonzaga makes history as preseason No. 1 in Ferris Mowers poll

Gonzaga came up one game short of its first national championship in April, but the Bulldogs will have one historic first to celebrate in this calendar year: Gonzaga is the No. 1 team in the preseason Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

The Zags received 29 of 31 first-place votes cast. That could augur well for them, as last year’s first choice in the preseason, Baylor, wound up on top at the end.

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates with teammates after defeating Oklahoma in the second round of the 2021 NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

UCLA, fresh off its run to the national semifinals, starts No. 2. The Bruins picked up the remaining two first-place votes. It's their highest showing in the preseason poll since being picked No. 4 in 2008. Speaking of Baylor, the Bears will open their title defense at No. 8. The Houston Cougars, last year’s other Final Four participant, are No. 14.

No. 3 Kansas heads a trio of Big 12 teams in the top 10 that includes No. 5 Texas as well as the defending champion Bears. Villanova, winner of two of the last five NCAA tournaments, again gets a high starting point at No. 4.

TOP 25: Complete preseason Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll

TEAM OUTLOOKS: Breaking down every team in the preseason Top 25

MISSING OUT: Five snubs from the men's college basketball preseason poll

The Big Ten has three representatives in the top 10 as well. No. 6 Michigan leads the group, followed by No. 7 Purdue and No. 10 Illinois. In all, the league boasts five ranked teams, with a sixth, Michigan State, finishing just outside the Top 25. The SEC also starts with five ranked members, headed by No. 11 Kentucky and also including No. 13 Alabama and No. 15 Arkansas.

The ACC is coming off a down year but still has four ranked squads. The voters are anticipating a bounce-back season for Duke, which missed the Big Dance last March but was rated No. 9. The Pac-12, on the other hand, had a hugely successful postseason but has only two ranked squads, with No. 12 Oregon joining the Bruins.

Though the power conferences hold a wide majority of the positions, the panel did recognize St. Bonaventure. The 24th-ranked Bonnies make their first Top-25 appearance since USA TODAY began administering the coaches poll in the 1991-92 season.

Follow colleges reporter Eddie Timanus on Twitter @EddieTimanus

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Top 25 college basketball rankings: Gonzaga tops UCLA in preseason poll