Top 25: The 25 best high school players in the Gadsden area

High school football starts this week in the Gadsden area and in honor of that the Gadsden Times ranked the top 25 players in the area.

The players on the list came from the positional ranking series that wrapped up last week. To make the list players needed to be inside the top-5 of their position or earn All-State honors a season ago. Athletes that play both ways had that taken under consideration and some earned bumps due to success playing both ways.

25. Legion McCrary

Pisgah, junior

Position rank: #5 running back

Why chosen: McCrary ran for 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore.

DeKalb and Jackson County schools particpate in a media days event on Friday, July 28, 2023 in Rainsville.

24. Eli Motes

Coosa Christian, senior

Position rank: #5 linebacker, #6 wide receiver

Why chosen: Motes recorded 103 tackles including 12 for a loss and three sacks, while adding three interceptions. On offense he had 412 yards and two touchdowns.

Coosa Christian football's Eli Motes at Etowah County high school football media days on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

23. Jayce Cook

Geraldine, senior

Position rank: #6 offensive line

Why chosen: Cook was an all-state honoree last season.

22. Zach Gaylor

Cherokee County, senior

Position rank: #5 offensive line

Why chosen: Gaylor earned all-state honors last season.

21. Joshua Carroll

West End, sophomore

Position rank: #3 linebacker

Why chosen: Carroll earned all-state honors last season.

20. Landon Ransum

Cherokee County, junior

Position rank: #4 offensive line

Why chosen: Ransum earned all-state honors last season.

19. Jaxon Hamby

West End, senior

Position rank: #3 defensive back

Why chosen: An all-state honoree after six interceptions, scoring three touchdowns and Hamby finished with 65 tackles.

West End's Jaxon Hamby (2) attempts to tackle a Vincent player during a football jamboree on Aug. 12, 2022 in Walnut Grove, Alabama.

18. Ishmael Bethel

Piedmont, senior

Position rank: #3 wide receiver

Why chosen: Bethel earned all-state honors last season but will have a new quarterback this season.

Piedmont's Ishmael Bethel celebrates a touchdown with teammate Conner Williams during high school football action against Westbrook in Rainbow City, Alabama September 29, 2022. (Dave Hyatt: The Gadsden Times)

17. Jacob Kelley

Pisgah, senior

Position rank: #2 defensive back

Why chosen: Kelley had 69 tackles, three interceptions and 13 pass break ups last season.

16. Mason Teague

Southside, junior

Position rank: #4 running back

Why chosen: Teague ran for 1,443 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

Southside's Mason Teague makes a run as he looks for an opening during high school football action against Hokes Bluff in Hokes Bluff, Alabama on August 25, 2022.

15. Carlos Mann

Geraldine, senior

Position rank: #3 running back

Why chosen: The second team all-state honoree ran for 1,022 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 508 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 16 catches.

DeKalb and Jackson County schools particpate in a media days event on Friday, July 28, 2023 in Rainsville.

14. Luke Gilbert

Pisgah, senior

Position rank: #2 wide receiver

Why chosen: Gilbert earned all-state honors after more than 1,500 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, accounting for 20 overall.

13. Clete O'Bryant

Coosa Christian, junior

Position rank: #1 linebacker

Why chosen: O'Bryant earned all-state honors after 146 tackles including 20 for a loss, while helping create nine turnovers last season.

Coosa's Clete O'Bryant fumbles and recovers the football as he is tackled by Spring Garden's Noah Barber during high school football action in Gadsden, Alabama on August 26, 2022.

12. Ky'Dric Fisher

Jacksonville, senior

Position rank: #1 wide receiver

Why chosen: Fisher, paired with Jim Ogle, caught 61 passes for 1,242 yards and 17 touchdowns, earning all-state honors.

11. Nemo Samples

Gadsden City, junior

Position rank: #3 offensive line, #4 defensive line

Why chosen: Samples earned all-state honors last season on the offensive line, while at Gaston. He recorded 52 tackles as a nose tackle.

Nehemiah "Nemo" Samples talks about the upcoming season.

10. Gauge Nesmith

Quarterback, senior

Position rank: #2 quarterback

Why chosen: Over the past two seasons he has accounted for more than 5,000 yards and 51 touchdowns, earning all-state honors last season.

Southside's Gauge Nesmith at Etowah County high school football media days on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

9. Tristan Brown

Cherokee County, junior

Position rank: #2 linebackers

Why chosen: Brown had 135 tackles including 16 for a loss and two sacks on the way to all-state honors. Brown also plays running back for the Warriors.

8. JD Martin

Pisgah, senior

Position rank: #2 offensive line, #5 defensive line

Why chosen: Martin earned all-state honors last season, while making 70 tackles, three of them for a loss and three sacks.

DeKalb and Jackson County schools particpate in a media days event on Friday, July 28, 2023 in Rainsville.

7. Ashdon Cooley

Sylvania, senior

Position rank: #3 defensive line

Why chosen: Cooley earned all-state honors last season.

DeKalb and Jackson County schools particpate in a media days event on Friday, July 28, 2023 in Rainsville.

6. Jim Ogle

Jacksonville, senior

Position rank: #1 quarterback

Why chosen: The Troy commit threw for more than 2,500 yards and 28 touchdowns, earning all-state honors.

5. Logan Anderson

Fyffe, senior

Position rank: #2 running back

Why chosen: Anderson earned All-state honors and was a nominee for back of the year after running for 1,820 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Fyffe's Logan Anderson makes a run during high school football action against Walter Wellborn in Fyffe, Alabama November 5, 2021.

4. Tae Diamond

Cherokee County, senior

Position rank: #1 defensive line

Why chosen: Diamond earned all-state honors and recorded 20 sacks last season.

3.Tucker Wilks

Fyffe, senior

Position rank: #1 offensive line, #2 defensive line

Why chosen: Wilks earned all-state honors and was nominated for lineman of the year.

2. Dre Kirkpatrick

Gadsden City, senior

Position rank: #1 defensive back

Why chosen: The Alabama commit recorded 69 tackles, three interceptions and 16 pass break ups.

Gadsden City's Dandre Kirkpatrick tries to evade the tackle of Mountain Brook's Bennett Kilpatrick during high school football playoff action in Gadsden, Alabama November 11, 2022.

1. Jacob Cornejo

Cherokee County, senior

Position rank: #1 running back, #4 linebacker

Why chosen: Cornejo played both ways for the Warriors' run to the state championship game tallying more than 2,600 yards, 30 touchdowns and 130 tackles.

Cherokee County's Jacob Cornejo at the Cherokee County football media days at Easy Street in Centre, Alabama on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

