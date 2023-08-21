Top 25: The 25 best high school players in the Gadsden area
High school football starts this week in the Gadsden area and in honor of that the Gadsden Times ranked the top 25 players in the area.
The players on the list came from the positional ranking series that wrapped up last week. To make the list players needed to be inside the top-5 of their position or earn All-State honors a season ago. Athletes that play both ways had that taken under consideration and some earned bumps due to success playing both ways.
25. Legion McCrary
Pisgah, junior
Position rank: #5 running back
Why chosen: McCrary ran for 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore.
24. Eli Motes
Coosa Christian, senior
Position rank: #5 linebacker, #6 wide receiver
Why chosen: Motes recorded 103 tackles including 12 for a loss and three sacks, while adding three interceptions. On offense he had 412 yards and two touchdowns.
23. Jayce Cook
Geraldine, senior
Position rank: #6 offensive line
Why chosen: Cook was an all-state honoree last season.
22. Zach Gaylor
Cherokee County, senior
Position rank: #5 offensive line
Why chosen: Gaylor earned all-state honors last season.
21. Joshua Carroll
West End, sophomore
Position rank: #3 linebacker
Why chosen: Carroll earned all-state honors last season.
20. Landon Ransum
Cherokee County, junior
Position rank: #4 offensive line
Why chosen: Ransum earned all-state honors last season.
19. Jaxon Hamby
West End, senior
Position rank: #3 defensive back
Why chosen: An all-state honoree after six interceptions, scoring three touchdowns and Hamby finished with 65 tackles.
18. Ishmael Bethel
Piedmont, senior
Position rank: #3 wide receiver
Why chosen: Bethel earned all-state honors last season but will have a new quarterback this season.
17. Jacob Kelley
Pisgah, senior
Position rank: #2 defensive back
Why chosen: Kelley had 69 tackles, three interceptions and 13 pass break ups last season.
16. Mason Teague
Southside, junior
Position rank: #4 running back
Why chosen: Teague ran for 1,443 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.
15. Carlos Mann
Geraldine, senior
Position rank: #3 running back
Why chosen: The second team all-state honoree ran for 1,022 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 508 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 16 catches.
14. Luke Gilbert
Pisgah, senior
Position rank: #2 wide receiver
Why chosen: Gilbert earned all-state honors after more than 1,500 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, accounting for 20 overall.
13. Clete O'Bryant
Coosa Christian, junior
Position rank: #1 linebacker
Why chosen: O'Bryant earned all-state honors after 146 tackles including 20 for a loss, while helping create nine turnovers last season.
12. Ky'Dric Fisher
Jacksonville, senior
Position rank: #1 wide receiver
Why chosen: Fisher, paired with Jim Ogle, caught 61 passes for 1,242 yards and 17 touchdowns, earning all-state honors.
11. Nemo Samples
Gadsden City, junior
Position rank: #3 offensive line, #4 defensive line
Why chosen: Samples earned all-state honors last season on the offensive line, while at Gaston. He recorded 52 tackles as a nose tackle.
10. Gauge Nesmith
Quarterback, senior
Position rank: #2 quarterback
Why chosen: Over the past two seasons he has accounted for more than 5,000 yards and 51 touchdowns, earning all-state honors last season.
9. Tristan Brown
Cherokee County, junior
Position rank: #2 linebackers
Why chosen: Brown had 135 tackles including 16 for a loss and two sacks on the way to all-state honors. Brown also plays running back for the Warriors.
8. JD Martin
Pisgah, senior
Position rank: #2 offensive line, #5 defensive line
Why chosen: Martin earned all-state honors last season, while making 70 tackles, three of them for a loss and three sacks.
7. Ashdon Cooley
Sylvania, senior
Position rank: #3 defensive line
Why chosen: Cooley earned all-state honors last season.
6. Jim Ogle
Jacksonville, senior
Position rank: #1 quarterback
Why chosen: The Troy commit threw for more than 2,500 yards and 28 touchdowns, earning all-state honors.
5. Logan Anderson
Fyffe, senior
Position rank: #2 running back
Why chosen: Anderson earned All-state honors and was a nominee for back of the year after running for 1,820 yards and 32 touchdowns.
4. Tae Diamond
Cherokee County, senior
Position rank: #1 defensive line
Why chosen: Diamond earned all-state honors and recorded 20 sacks last season.
3.Tucker Wilks
Fyffe, senior
Position rank: #1 offensive line, #2 defensive line
Why chosen: Wilks earned all-state honors and was nominated for lineman of the year.
2. Dre Kirkpatrick
Gadsden City, senior
Position rank: #1 defensive back
Why chosen: The Alabama commit recorded 69 tackles, three interceptions and 16 pass break ups.
1. Jacob Cornejo
Cherokee County, senior
Position rank: #1 running back, #4 linebacker
Why chosen: Cornejo played both ways for the Warriors' run to the state championship game tallying more than 2,600 yards, 30 touchdowns and 130 tackles.
