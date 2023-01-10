Top ’24 QB Dylan Raiola: ‘Georgia is the cream of the crop’

Georgia is on top of the college football world again, having crushed TCU in the national championship game 65-7 to win their second-straight title. The CFP championship game always brings out a lot of interesting characters. One, in particular, was impressed by how the Bulldogs do things.

That would be the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2024, Chandler (Ariz.) quarterback Dylan Raiola – who recently decommitted from Ohio State. Raiola was on-hand at SoFi Stadium to watch the game. Here’s what he had to say about it, per 247 Sports.

“Georgia is the cream of the crop! They do everything with such class and they do everything the right way! The fans are awesome! So passionate about the Dawgs and I love it… Coach Smart built something special for college football. He went to Georgia and that means a lot to him to build that place! It’s such a special place and I can’t wait to get back to Athens.”

2024 No. 1 Dylan Raiola at the national championship tonight in LA. The former Ohio State QB commit is a top target for Georgia and his sister goes to school at TCU.@Rivals / @JedMay_ / @RaiolaDylan pic.twitter.com/bZOBddQfRT — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) January 9, 2023

Raiola told 247Sports he has no official visit scheduled for Georgia as of yet. They are one of 25 schools that have extended him an offer.

More football stories

Where each QB in the NFL Playoffs went to high school

Dante Moore named 2023 All-American Bowl MVP

Story originally appeared on High School Sports