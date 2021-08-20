Top 21 players for the Oklahoma Sooners entering 2021

Heading into the 2021 season, the Oklahoma Sooners have one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the country. On both sides of the ball, the Sooners have great players throughout the lineup that will make big impacts on Saturdays this fall.

On offense, the Sooners are led by Heisman Trophy front-runner Spencer Rattler and a high-powered passing attack. On defense, the Sooners have four guys that can create havoc in both the running game and rushing the passer.

This is a team that should be one of the more exciting teams to watch with their blend of big-play offense and suffocating defense. With just 15 days until kickoff, let’s take a look at the top 21 Oklahoma Sooners heading into 2021.

Andrew Raym, Center

With Creed Humphrey leaving for the NFL, the job at center was wide open. Andrew Raym has come in and seized it. Offensive Line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, speaking to the media last week, claimed Andrew Raym was elite in every aspect. That'll get your ears perked up a bit. He hasn't played a snap for the Sooners, but the expectations are high. When your offensive line coach lauds that much praise on you in the preseason, there's something to your game that's worth taking note of.

Gabe Brkic, Kicker

Gabe Brkic's kicking efficiency dropped off a bit in 2020. In 2019, he hit 100% of his field goals and 100% of his extra-point attempts as a redshirt freshman. Last year for the Sooners, he missed six field goals. However, four of those misses were beyond 40 yards. He took 12 attempts from beyond 40, six of those being beyond 50 yards. Lincoln Riley wasn't afraid to put him out there for a 50-yard attempt and he made 66% of those kicks.

Jeremiah Hall, H-Back

There isn't a player that does more with his snaps and targets than Jeremiah Hall. One of the better mismatch players in college football, his ability to block, carry the ball, or get out in a route and catch a pass helps make the Oklahoma Sooners incredibly difficult to scheme against. In 2020, he caught 18 of his 21 targets and had five touchdowns. That's a touchdown every 4.25 targets. That's an incredible rate of production. Spencer Rattler had a passer rating (NFL) of 149.5 when targeting Hall. That's nearly perfect.

D.J. Graham, Cornerback

Among cornerbacks that played at least 112 coverage snaps in 2020, D.J. Graham ranked 12th in college football in NFL passer rating against per Pro Football Focus. His penchant for big plays has helped thrust him into the competition with Jaden Davis for the other starting cornerback spot opposite of Woodi Washington.

Mike Woods, Wide Receiver

In 2020 for Arkansas, Mike Woods averaged 18.5 yards per reception. His size, speed, and athleticism will be a huge weapon in Lincoln Riley's offense. With an average depth of target of 12.1 yards down the field, Woods will become a favorite of Spencer Rattler's in 2020.

Pat Fields, Safety

A leader on the defense with the ability to come up with big plays, Pat Fields experience will help a young secondary take the next step for the Oklahoma Sooners. He allowed a reception on just 53.3% of the passes thrown his way in 2020 and should take another strong step forward in his development.

DaShaun White, Linebacker

DeShaun White, like Fields, is a strong leader for this defensive unit. He's played a ton of snaps for Alex Grinch over the last couple of years. According to Pro Football Focus, White had three sacks in 2020, which was tied for third.

Marquis Hayes, Guard

In 2020, Pro Football Focus had Marquis Hayes graded as the fifth-best guard in the Big 12. Though his pass-blocking grade falls well short of Tyrese Robinson, his blend of power and athleticism is huge for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Tyrese Robinson, Guard

Tyrese Robinson comes into 2021 with more than 1,600 snaps to his ledger in the last two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners. In 2020, he graded out as the sixth-best guard in the Big 12, but had the third-best pass-blocking grade in the conference according to Pro Football Focus.

Jalen Redmond, Defensive Tackle

Though Kennedy Brooks has garnered more attention in his return to the lineup in 2021, Jalen Redmond's return is just as highly anticipated. In 2019, Redmond had 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss for the Oklahoma Sooners. His pass rush and play against the run were sorely missed in 2020 as he sat out due to COVID-19 concerns. Combined with Perrion Winfrey on the Oklahoma Sooners interior, teams are going to struggle mightily to run the ball or provide much protection for their quarterbacks.

Theo Wease, Wide Receiver

With the depth at wide receiver, Theo Wease gets a bit underrated at times. Though there's excitement about the addition of Mike Woods and the fully recovered Jadon Haselwood, Wease is still a fixture for the Oklahoma Sooners passing game. After leading the Sooners in targets and finishing tied with Marvin Mims for the team lead in receptions, Wease has a chance to greatly improve on his 2020 production with another year of rapport built with Spencer Rattler.

Austin Stogner, Tight End

Austin Stogner was on his way to having a fantastic season in 2020 before getting injured in the Kansas game. He looked to be on pace to possibly lead the Sooners in receiving. Stogner brings a nice blend of strength, speed, and athleticism that allows him to win down the field and make big plays for the Sooners.

Perrion Winfrey, Defensive Tackle

By all accounts Perrion Winfrey is one of the players to watch heading into 2021. In spring and fall practices, he's been a monster along the defensive line. Though he didn't produce a high rate of splash plays in 2020, he finished fourth on the team in total pressures per PFF. His size and strength should help him take the next step forward in his development.

Brian Asamoah, Linebacker

Brian Asamoah, like DaShaun White is one of the leaders of the defense. In 2020, Asamoah led the Oklahoma Sooners in tackles and in PFF's "stops" metric, which takes into account down and distance relative to where a tackle was made.

Eric Gray, Running Back

Eric Gray made a strong first impression with an impressive run in the Spring game, forcing missed tackles and eluding defenders on his way to a touchdown run in the red zone. Gray comes to Oklahoma with quite a bit of fanfare after a breakout season for the Tennessee Volunteers. His big-play ability and pass-catching prowess will fit in quite nicely with the Oklahoma Sooners offense and he should provide highlights throughout the 2021 campaign.

Kennedy Brooks, Running Back

Though Eric Gray may be the better pass catcher, Kennedy Brooks is the better pure runner. His vision, patience, and elusiveness have allowed him to be one of the best running backs in college football since 2019. Coming back after a year off, Brooks will be fresh and ready to run the Oklahoma Sooners into national title contention.

Woodi Washington, Cornerback

Woodi Washington burst onto the scene in the Red River Shootout in 2020 after forcing the game-ending interception in quadruple overtime to seal the win for the Sooners. In addition to his highlight-reel takeaway, Washington allowed just three receptions on nine targets on the day. That set the stage for a fantastic season. In 2020, Washington was one of just three players from the FBS and one of just two players from the Power 5 to not allow a touchdown. Now cemented as the starter in the secondary, Washington has a chance to become a lock-down corner for the Sooners and is someone setting the tone for the cornerback group.

Marvin Mims, Wide Receiver

When a true freshman wide receiver can step on the scene and lead your team in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, there's something special there. And that's what Marvin Mims did. He became a great downfield weapon for Spencer Rattler in the passing game and his penchant for big plays became a routine occurrence. Now with a full offseason in the Oklahoma Sooners program, Mims has a chance to ascend into All-American status.

Isaiah Thomas, Defensive End

Though Ronnie Perkins and Nik Bonitto got a lot of the attention for the success of the defense in 2020, Isaiah Thomas was just as impactful. His 7.5 sacks per College Football Reference were second on the team in 2020, but he led the Sooners in tackles for loss. His versatility to step inside in passing situations helped Alex Grinch and the defense get their three best pass rushers on the field at the same time. Now locked in as a starter at defensive end, Thomas will threaten for double-digit sacks in 2021.

Nik Bonitto, Rush Linebacker

After a strong 2020 campaign, Nik Bonitto is now considered among the best defensive players in college football heading into 2021. His nine sacks were a huge part of the Oklahoma Sooners defensive success and it's likely he'll build on that again this year. Every season with the Oklahoma Sooners, Bonitto's provided more and more production. The Sooners rush linebacker will be a big reason the Sooners make a run at a seventh straight Big 12 championship and eighth national title.

Spencer Rattler, QB

What else can be said about Spencer Rattler at this point. He's on every watch list imaginable. He's the front-runner for the Heisman and is expected to be the top quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Rattler's had high expectations on him for years now and he's always met them. Though 2020 started out rougher than anyone would have liked, he showed resiliency bouncing back from some early-season struggles. I have a feeling that by the end of 2021, there won't be much discussion over the way the first three and a half games of 2020 went.

