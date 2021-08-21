Top 21 players for the Nittany Lions entering 2021

Penn State enters the 2021 college football season with a bit of a chip on their shoulders. Following a rare losing season played during a pandemic, James Franklin and the Nittany Lions are eager to prove they are better than their 2020 record would indicate. With a challenging schedule right out of the gate, Penn State will have plenty of opportunities to prove itself to the masses this fall.

And they will do so with enough talent on the roster to make some things happen. With experience at quarterback, one of the top wide receivers in the Big Ten, and one of the nation’s top defensive secondaries to rely on, there are a lot of good ingredients for a successful season in Happy Valley. Every position has a chance to play a key role in the fortunes of Penn State this season too.

Here is a look at 21 key players Penn State has on the roster in 2021, listed in no particular order.

Jaquan Brisker, Safety

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best safeties in college football, Jaquan Brisker will be an anchor in the Penn State secondary.

Noah Cain, Running Back

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

A healthy Noah Cain could provide Penn State with its main running back in a deep running back pool.

Rasheed Walker, Offensive Tackle

Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

Considered by some draft analysts to be a potential first-round draft pick, Rasheed Walker will provide protection for Sean Clifford on what could be a solid offensive line.

PJ Mustipher, Defensive Tackle

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The lone returning starter on Penn State's defensive line, PJ Mustipher looks to create some disruption in the middle of the line.

John Lovett, Running Back

Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

An experienced transfer from Baylor, John Lovett should contribute to the running game as a solid compliment to Noah Cain.

Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

The Big Ten's leading receiver from 2020 is back and looking to make more highlight-worthy plays. He also provides a spark on special teams.

Story continues

Tariq Castro-Fields, Cornerback

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tariq Castro-Fields returns this year after being slowed by injury in 2020. His veteran leadership provides stability in the secondary.

Brandon Smith, Linebacker

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Smith brings the intensity to the Penn State linebackers and already has a year of starting experience behind him.

Sean Clifford, Quarterback

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Clifford has to be efficient and avoid costly turnovers that cost him and the Nittany Lions a year ago. Never short on confidence, Clifford should have his best season yet.

Jesse Luketa, Linebacker

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Another strong player at the linebacker position, Jesse Luketa could also dabble in some defensive end assignments if needed.

Arnold Ebiketie, Defensive End

AP Photo/Gail Burton

A transfer from Temple, Arnold Ebiketie could flourish as a starter on Penn State's defensive line.

Brenton Strange, Tight End

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Penn State's likely top tight end made some big plays last season after replacing an injured Pat Freiermuth. He could be reliable once again in 2021.

Parker Washington, Wide Receiver

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Washington was Penn State's second-leading receiver in 2020 and looks to continue his development in a potentially fun offense this season.

Mike Miranda, Offensive Line

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Another anchor on the offensive line, Mike Miranda will help pave running lanes for the running backs and give Sean Clifford some time to process the field.

Derrick Tangelo, Defensive Tackle

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Another addition to the defensive line through the transfer portal, Derrick Tangelo from Duke could easily slide into a key role on the defensive line.

Jake Pinegar, Kicker

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State's special teams was spotty last season but Jake Pinegar could be in for a return to form this season.

Keyvone Lee, Running Back

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Another name to watch on the ground, Keyvone Lee should find opportunities to pound out some yards for the Nittany Lions.

Joey Porter Jr., Cornerback

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

One of the more athletic defensive players on the roster, Joey Porter Jr. will be fun to watch as long as he stays healthy.

Ellis Brooks, Linebacker

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

The third member of the Penn State linebacker corps, Ellis Brooks won't be easy to escape for opposing offensive players,

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Wide Receiver

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Penn State hopes to see a little more out of KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the receiving game this fall. The offensive style of Mike Yurcich should allow for that to be the case.

Ji'Ayir Brown, Safety

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Ji'Ayir Brown should lock down a starting role in the secondary and help be a part of one of the best secondaries in the Big Ten.

1

1

1

1