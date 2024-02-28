What top 2026 in-state prospect Caleb Holt said about his recruiting at AHSAA Final Four

BIRMINGHAM — Alabama basketball will be getting a visit from one of the top players in the state when they host Tennessee basketball on Saturday.

After dominating the AHSAA Final Four Class 6A boys semifinal, Buckhorn's Caleb Holt told the Tuscaloosa News he plans on being in Tuscaloosa when the Crimson Tide takes on the Volunteers. Holt, a 2026 prospect, gave a short update on where his recruiting stands as the end of his sophomore season nears.

"I've been to Auburn, been to Houston, been to Alabama, been to Ole Miss, going to Alabama vs. Tennessee on Saturday and Tennessee vs. Kentucky on March 9th. I've been on a few visits this winter, I don't know where I'm going, its still pretty early. I am taking it, having fun with it," Holt said.

Holt had 37 points on 11-of-20 shooting and went 15 of 19 from the foul line in Buckhorn's 60-47 win over Helena. Holt added seven rebounds, six steals, four assists and three blocks while making crucial plays on defense down the stretch. Holt will look to help lead the Bucks to back-to-back titles when they play in the Class 6A finals at 2:15 p.m. before heading down to Tuscaloosa.

While Holt hasn't narrowed down his recruitment, two of the teams that are at the top of the offer sheet are in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn. Auburn was at his regional last week and Holt has liked what he has seen from both coaches so far.

"I like coach Oats, they play pretty fast, that's the type of place that I like to have. Coach Bruce Pearl, he lets his players play and I love a coach who lets you just play and rock out and have a lot of trust in you. It seems those two coaches have a lot of trust in you," Holt said.

Holt, 6-foot-5 and 200-pounds, is the No. 3 player nationally according to 247 Sports and is the top in-state player in the Class of 2026. He is also the No. 1 small forward. He holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Houston and Cincinnati.

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

