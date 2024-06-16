Top 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis offered by USC

On Friday, the USC Trojans officially offered quarterback Jared Curtis from Nashville Christian School (TN).

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Curtis is rated as the number one quarterback in the 2026 class, the top player in the state of Tennessee, and the ninth-best player in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, South Carolina, and Tennessee have also offered Curtis.

Curtis threw for 2,522 yards with 25 TD and nine interceptions in his sophomore campaign. He also ran for 543 yards and 13 TD while averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

USC and Georgia battled for a former UNLV quarterback via the transfer portal in Jayden Maiava, who ultimately ended up at USC.

Curtis is currently committed to play ball for Georgia, but On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) lists Ohio State a 52.8% favorite to sign him.

The 2026 QB class for the USC Trojans already includes Ryder Lyons, who is projected to go on his LDS mission in 2026; Helaman Casuga (Utah); and now Jared Curtis.

