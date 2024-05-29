Top 2026 Arizona HS football prospect Tony Cumberland of Desert Mountain moving to Oregon

Scottsdale Desert Mountain lineman Tony Cumberland has moved to Eugene, Oregon, his coach Conrad Hamilton confirmed in a text message.

Cumberland has been ranked as the No. 1 Arizona high school football prospect in the 2026 class by The Arizona Republic for the last two years. He started on varsity in his freshman year. A concussion during his sophomore season limited him.

Tony Cumberland practices with his teammates at the Desert Mountain High football field in Scottsdale on May 3, 2023.

He decided not to play basketball and focus on football. He committed during his sophomore season to the Oregon Ducks.

The University of Oregon is located in Eugene, where the 6-foot-5, 290-pound Cumberland will play at Willamette High School for his final two high school football seasons, according to an X post from Cameron Darby, a Eugene TV sports director.

Tony Cumberland, a five star recruit, will play football at Willamette next season. pic.twitter.com/Uw0cXIJjQC — Cameron Derby (@CamDerbyTV) May 28, 2024

The Republic sent messages to Cumberland, seeking comment on the move.

Since Cumberland's freshman year, Hamilton felt that Cumberland had a chance to be an NFL player and that by the time he is done in high school, he could be the top defensive lineman recruit in the nation.

When asked to confirm Cumberland's move to Oregon, Hamilton texted Wednesday morning, "Yes he has moved to Eugene Oregon. He is no longer with DM Football."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter:@azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Top 2026 football prospect Tony Cumberland moving to Oregon